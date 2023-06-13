Joanna Gaines' mom is her twin in celebratory family photo that will leave you seeing double

The Fixer Upper star is married to Chip Gaines and the couple share five children

Joanna Gaines has a close-knit family and wanted to make sure that her beloved mother, Nan Stevens, felt celebrated this month.

The Fixer Upper star took to Instagram late last week to post a beautiful tribute message to Nan on her 70th birthday, featuring several pictures of her from over the years.

It's safe to say that Joanna has inherited her mom's looks, as the pair are practically twins!

The HGTV star posted several photos of Nan, including a throwback picture of her, a modern day photo and a group shot featuring the birthday girl and her children, as well as her husband Jerry.

On social media in a previous post, Joanna had opened up about her parents' inspiring relationship, as they have been married for nearly five decades.

"My parents met in 1969 when my dad was stationed in Korea and their story is one you hear about in the movies," Joanna wrote on Instagram. "All the odds were against them but they fought through."

In her book, The Magnolia Story, Joanna gave further insight. On their first ever encounter, at a party in Seoul, Korea, she said: "Interesting enough, the way my mother tells it, she spotted my dad sitting off by himself in a corner at that party and said to a friend of hers, 'That's the man I'm going to marry'.

© Instagram The star's three sons bond over fishing

"Her friends thought she was crazy, but she says she just knew."

Joanna herself has experienced her own love story, having been married to Chip Gaines since May 2003.The pair recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, and paid tribute to each other on social media.

© Joanna Gaines on Instagram The family in 2010, prior to Crew's birth

Since then, they have gone on to welcome five children, Drake, 17, Ella, 16, Duke, 14, Emmie, 12 and Crew, five.

Speaking about her family's close bond in a recent interview with People, Joanna said that her children are always there cheering her on. "They're encouraging me as I walk out the door like, 'Mom, you've got this. Just be yourself, have fun.' Sometimes I feel like they're the parents," she said.

© Getty Images Joanna and Chip have a long and happy marriage

"I always thought, 'I'm the mom, I should have the answers.'

"The older I've gotten, I've realized the more humanity these kids can see in me, the more we're going to connect."

Chip and Joanna spoke about their family life in Magnolia Journal

"I want them to see the highs and lows, so when they're feeling anxieties about school or relationships, they know it's a safe place for them to come to me," she added.

