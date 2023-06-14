Shakira shares rare moment with lookalike mom Nidia

Shakira radiated joy as she shared a special moment with her mother, Nidia, capturing the heartfelt connection between mother and daughter. The Colombian singer, known for her infectious energy and talent, took to Instagram to post a heartwarming snapshot of herself sitting on her mother's lap.

In the photo, Shakira embraced a casual look, wearing a black and white striped top paired with dark jeans. Her luscious blonde locks cascaded down her shoulders, complementing her natural beauty enhanced by a light touch of makeup.

In a playful caption accompanying the photo, she wrote: "Yes, at my age and still sit on my mom's lap!" The bond between Shakira and her mother is evident, with Nidia playing a significant role in her life.

Shakira is the only child of Nidia and her father William Mebarak Chadid, while she also has eight older half-siblings from her father's previous marriage.

Shakira with her mom Nidia

As Shakira continues to enjoy her time with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, rumors of a "love triangle" involving the songstress and Hollywood actor Tom Cruise have emerged.

The 38-year-old driver has been seen with Shakira on several occasions following her separation from her former partner Gerard Piqué in the past year.

Reports suggest that Lewis and Shakira have shared boat trips with friends in Miami, as well as enjoying a meal together in Barcelona after Lewis's impressive performance in the country's Grand Prix.

© Instagram Shakira looks phenomenal in bra top and mini skirt

However, reports surfaced that Tom, 60, had his pride "dented" after Shakira seemingly turned down his advances to spend time with Lewis, who is considered a close friend.

Sources claim that Tom believed he and the singer had an incredible chemistry and expected that they would be dating in no time.

© Getty Shakira and Tom were photographed down at the track

The situation has reportedly been a blow to his ego, with the actor feeling disappointed by the turn of events. Despite the rumors, sources close to Shakira have revealed that she finds the speculations "hilarious" and has no plans to pursue a romantic relationship with either Tom or Lewis.

Reports further claimed tha Shakira had a delightful time hanging out with Tom during the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami, but she is not currently interested in dating him or anyone else.

© Getty Shakira with her two sons in NYC March 2023

Following her split from Gerard Piqué after an 11-year relationship, Shakira is taking a break from the dating scene and emphasized that she is focused on her children and her career at the moment, with no intentions of pursuing romantic endeavors.

