Beyoncé's twins turn 6 today - see adorable photos of star's children over the years

The couple are also proud parents to their daughter Blue Ivy

There's a double dose of happiness in Beyoncé and Jay-Z's household today as their twins, Sir and Rumi, turn six.

The A-list couple rarely share photos of their youngest offspring but there is no doubt that they'll be celebrating in style with their adorable family.

Neither parent has taken to social media yet to pay tribute to the twins on their big day, but we do have some photos from the past few years - and they're growing up fast.

Back in 2021, fans were delighted to catch a glimpse of what life is like for the famous family when their good friend, who also happens to be Blue Ivy's stylist, shared an incredible past photo of the entire gang.

Manuel A. Mendez shared a cute snapshot of Beyoncé and Jay-Z with their three kids, including Rumer and Sir's big sister, Blue Ivy, 11, all dressed in black-and-white ensembles.

© Photo: Getty Images Beyonce's twins are now six

The happy photo saw Rumi and Sir giggling as they held hands, while Blue looked the double of her famous mum as they stood side-by-side.

While Rumi and Sir are still so young, Blue has been making waves in the entertainment industry in her own right, from featuring in Grammy-winning singles to narrating children's books and most recently taking the stage with her mom while on her worldwide Renaissance tour.

Beyoncé put her children before her career though as she blocked off June 13 to spend with her kids with performances either side of this day.

It is likely that the brood will either be located in Marseille, France, where Beyoncé performed on June 11, or Cologne, Germany, where she will have her next show on June 15.

© Photo: Instagram Beyonce says her priority is always her children

Sir has only been pictured on his mom's social media a number of times, although Rumi has stepped into the spotlight slightly more, even appearing in a star-studded campaign with big sister Blue back in November 2021.

© Instagram Blue Ivy is so grown up on tour with her mom

The siblings also made a rare appearance with Bey in her Ivy Park campaign. In addition, this featured other well-known celebrity children, including Reese Witherspoon's kids Ava and Deacon Phillippe, and Natalia Bryant, the daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant.

© Beyonce Beyonce with her babies

The singer doesn't talk about being a mom often, but in an interview on GMA, she said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority."

She also opened up about her surprise at finding out she was expecting twins in her Homecoming documentary in April 2018, which reflected on her headlining Coachella.

© Beyonce on Instagram The family together for Halloween

The Formation hitmaker said: "I was supposed to do Coachella the year prior, but I got pregnant unexpectedly. And it ended up being twins which was even more of a surprise to me."

