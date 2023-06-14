Scarlett Johansson shows off huge back tattoo on red carpet

Tuesday night welcomed a blanket of stars onto the red carpet for the premiere of Asteroid City in New York. Among the star-studded attendees was Scarlett Johansson, who offered fans more than they bargained for with her alternative evening aesthetic.

The 38-year-old graced the scene in a white gown sourced from Carolina Herrera featuring a mermaid silhouette, all-over ruched detailing, a pristine ivory hue, a strappy halter-neck and a floral corsage fastened to the breastplate of the garment.

WATCH: Scarlett Johansson Gives Birth To First Child With Colin Jost

She wore her blonde hair swept back into a 1920s-esque side updo to reveal an uber-glamorous makeup blend featuring a flawless complexion, a dusting of rose blush and a glossy lip.

A pair of pearl drop earrings added to her decadent Gatsby aesthetic, in addition to a sprinkling of silver and gold gemstone rings. She was joined on the red carpet by Margot Robbie, who dazzled in a bandeau Schiaparelli number featuring a velvet finish.

© Getty Scarlett wore Carolina Herrera RE24 to the Asteroid City premiere

However, the star of the show was Scarlett’s epic back tattoos which were enhanced by the backless design of her dress. The actress showed off her expansive body art, a large sprawling rose, and a lamb illustration.

© Getty Scarlett Johansson attended the New York premiere of "Asteroid City"

Fans adored the public glimpse of Scarlett’s inkings. “I forgot to breathe she’s way to pretty,” one wrote via social media, as another said: “She’s looking so flawless.” A third added: “She’s so wonderful,” and a fourth agreed, commenting: “Goddess.”

© Taylor Hill Scarlett shows a glimpse of her back tattoo

Scarlett recently showcased her tattoos as she attended another public event alongside her husband Colin Jost. The Avengers actress attended the premiere of Asteroid City in Cannes with her husband, looking pretty in baby pink.

© Getty The star has multiple inkings

Serving up a dreamy cotton candy aesthetic, Scarlett sported a beautiful satin gown complete with a strapless neckline and waist-cinching paneling that cascaded into a structured column skirt. Her sugar pink dress was elevated with a cheeky peek-a-boo bralette that exposed her famous back tattoo.

© Getty The dress featured an on-trend floral corsage

The Jojo Rabbit actress styled her silky hair in a choppy bob worn in Hollywood waves, complete with a slick of red lipstick and some glowy peach-toned blush to complement her flawless complexion. Of course, no red carpet ensemble is complete without a dusting of diamonds, of which Scarlett donned celestial star diamond earrings in her lobes, along with a sparkling ear party of stacked rings and delicate bejeweled studs.

Who is Scarlett Johansson's husband Colin Jost?

Colin Jost is an American comedian, writer, and actor, and has been a staff writer for the NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live since 2005.

© Getty Scarlett's back tattoo was on full display earlier this month

Scarlett and Colin Jost shocked the world in 2020 with an impromptu wedding announcement, and then they blew our minds once again with a baby announcement on Wednesday 18 August 2021.

© Getty Scarlett and Colin looked smitten on the red carpet in Cannes

When the couple wed in secret, they broke the exciting news via the Instagram page of Meals On Wheels America, a charity organization that helps elderly people across America get food. The couple urged everyone to celebrate by coming together to help out those in need.