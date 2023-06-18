Tom Brady working on being ‘more present’ with his kids amid divorce from ex Gisele

Tom Brady took a moment of reflection on Father's Day to acknowledge the importance of being a dad and the lessons he has learned from his father.

In an Instagram post, the 45-year-old expressed gratitude for the privilege of fatherhood and the valuable insights he has gained from his children.

"Being a Dad is the best thing in my life. I have learned so much about what it takes from my Dad and to be able to pass that on to Jack, Benny, and Vivi means the world to me," the former NFL quarterback, wrote.

He went on to highlight how his kids have taught him the significance of “being present and cherishing every moment.”

© Instagram Tom Brady and his two kids he shares with Gisele

However, he admitted that he is still a work in progress in this regard, emphasizing that what matters most is continuous effort and improvement.

Tom shares two children, Benjamin,12, and Vivian, 9, with his former wife Gisele Bündchen, a prominent supermodel.

He also has a son named Jack, 15, from his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

MORE: Tom Brady discusses advice for his kids and handling failure

© Instagram Tom shares two children, Benjamin (12) and Vivian (9), with his former wife Gisele Bündchen

The football superstar expressed pride in his children's love for others and their selflessness, acknowledging that these qualities have been instilled by everyone who plays a role in their lives.

Tom’s introspection about being ‘more present’ comes less than a year after his marriage to Gisele ended amid reports that she felt he prioritized work over family time.

MORE: Michael Strahan shares thoughts on GMA on Tom Brady's rumored NFL uncertainty

© Instagram Tom is working on being more present with his kids

Gisele openly voiced her desire for him to be more present and involved in their children's lives due to the physical demands of his NFL career.

In September of last year, she spoke about their conversations regarding the importance of being present amid a violent sport. “This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she told ELLE.

In October 2022, Gisele filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage. Both Tom and Gisele expressed their love for their children and a desire for their happiness and well-being in separate statements.

© Instagram Tom with his kids

“My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. “We have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” she added.

Despite the challenges they faced, they emphasized their gratitude for the time they spent together.

Since their separation, Tom has made it a priority to spend quality time with his children. He has shared glimpses of their activities on social media and is planning a summer trip to Europe with them, highlighting his commitment to being an involved and dedicated father.

Tom Brady talks about his family

Read more HELLO! US stories here