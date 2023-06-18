Stacey Dooley delights with rare photo of Kevin Clifton and baby Minnie as she posts sweetest tribute

The Strictly Come Dancing stars met on the set of the BBC show in 2018

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have proven themselves to be doting parents since welcoming baby Minnie in January.

On Sunday, the documentary filmmaker took to social media to pay a series of tributes to her partner in honour of his first Father's Day.

First, the star uploaded the sweetest Polaroid photo of Kevin gazing at their daughter, who he held his arms, wrapped in a white blanket.

Stacey captioned it with a heartfelt message, writing: "What can I say??? The best. Just the best [target emoji]. Minnie got SO LUCKY [four-leaf clover emoji]. H A P P Y F A T H E R S D A Y [pink heart emojis]. We love uuuuuu beyondddddd! [mouse emoji]."

© Instagram Stacey shared a sweet photo of Kevin and baby Minnie

Her followers were quick to add their kind messages, as well as a series of heart and heart-eyes emojis. One wrote: "Happy First Father's Day King Kev x," while others added: "Aww, Happy 1st Father's Day Kevin," and: "You are such a cute family, I can't".

© Instagram Kevin's adorable Father's Day cake

Stacey then posted a photo of a pink heart-shaped cake that had a message to Kevin iced on top. It read: "Happy first Father's Day Daddy! Love your BFF, Minnie."

The star then shared a video of the family garden, where a white table was decorated with flowers, candles and small bowls of fruit, as well as silver helium balloons spelling out "DADDY".

© Shutterstock Kevin and Stacey got together after meeting on Strictly

Earlier in the week, Stacey offered a candid look at the reality of returning to work as a new mum when she shared a sweet behind-the-scenes photograph of her baby daughter.

© PA The couple danced to victory in 2018

The former Strictly Come Dancing champion posted a beautiful black-and-white image of herself breastfeeding Minnie backstage at her 'In Conversation with Stacey Dooley' tour.

© Shutterstock The pair welcomed Minnie in January

Proving mums are masters at multitasking, Stacey was seen breastfeeding her little girl before taking to the stage. The candid image showed the 36-year-old wearing a simple black vest top and flared jeans teamed with trainers.

The beautiful mother/daughter moment was simply captioned, "Behind the scenes", alongside a mouse emoji.

© Getty The couple are now doting parents

A cute message made from alphabet letter magnets was also visible on her dressing room's fridge, reading, "Stacey and Minnie Moo was 'ere". Stacey has been mastering the new mum juggle like a pro, bringing baby Minnie along to every night of her show so far.

The production, which came to the Barbican in London this week, has received rave reviews from theatregoers and Stacey has thanked her loyal fans for their support on her Instagram account.

© Getty Stacey and Kevin at Wimbledon last summer

Following opening night on Wednesday, she wrote: "To every single person that came down to the @barbicancentre on the hottest [expletive] day of the year, T h a a a a n k u [sic] I’m so so so grateful," before going on to thank "sweetheart" Katie Piper who led the conversation on tour.

© UKTV/Guy Levy The couple with baby Minnie

Stacey also shared a cute photo of herself balancing Minnie on one hip, gazing lovingly at her daughter.

Speaking on The One Show a few weeks ago, Stacey enthused: "Honestly, it's like I'm the first woman to ever have a child. I'm that dramatic! I'm just completely obsessed. I'm head over heels, she's magic… just a delight… she is just the love of my life."