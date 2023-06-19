Pregnant Lady Tatiana Mountbatten talks baby gender and cravings in candid update

Lady Tatiana Mountbatten sparked a sweet fan reaction on Sunday when she opened up about her pregnancy just days after revealing she and her husband Alick were expecting their first baby together.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-to-be, 33, posted a carousel of precious photos highlighting her blossoming baby bump. In one particularly wholesome snapshot, the equestrian star posed for a mirror selfie whilst holding a pair of tiny, knitted baby boots.

WATCH: Lady Tatiana horse-riding

Elsewhere, Tatiana – who will celebrate her first wedding anniversary this July – delighted followers with a heartwarming photo of herself baking at home. In the picture, her growing baby bump took centre stage next to a disc of neatly rolled-out pastry.

In her caption, Tatiana shared a very candid glimpse inside her pregnancy journey. She penned: "Recent happenings [white heart emoji] Thank you for the sweetest messages."

© Instagram The mum-to-be looked radiant

She went on to talk about her baby's gender, adding: "A few answers to the most common questions: no, I'm not still riding, yes I miss it desperately, we don't know what sex baby is, it'll be a surprise on the day, I have been and am still feeling fab. Very lucky I know! Xxx".

Fans and friends were quick to heap praise on Tatiana, with one writing: "The last picture made me smile; bump and baking," while a second chimed in: "Utterly adorable booties. I hope your pregnancy is going well, sending love and best wishes".

A third commented: "Sending you both much love on this new exciting journey," and a fourth simply added: "Congratulations," followed by a trio of red heart emojis.

© Instagram Lady Tatiana is expecting her first child

In her sweet update, Tatiana also shared a sneak peek inside her pregnancy cravings. Responding to a follower's question which read: "Now you have to control those cravings for pickles and cream cheese!!", Tatiana replied: "I've not had ANY cravings so far - don't think I'm going to get any".

Tatiana, the eldest child of George Mountbatten, shared news of her pregnancy via social media earlier this month. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Lady Tatiana posted a delightful photograph of herself rocking a bump-skimming jersey dress.

© Instagram Lady Tatiana shared a photo of her growing bump

Alongside the baby bump images, she wrote: "I've been a bit quiet on here for a while... been busy finding my perfect wardrobe and growing a small person."

She is expecting her first child with her husband Alexander Dru. The couple tied the knot in July 2022 in a lavish ceremony held at Winchester Cathedral.

© Getty The couple wed in 2022

Tatiana and her beau 'Alick' got engaged during a lavish ski trip to Verbier back in January 2022.

To mark the happy occasion, Lady Tatiana posted a joyous photo of herself embracing her fiancé whilst perched at the top of a snowy mountain. In her caption, she simply included a sparkling ring emoji.

© Instagram Alick popped the question in Verbier

News of their engagement delighted not only their followers but also garnered well wishes from her close friend and Prince Harry's ex, Cressida Bonas, who commented with a simple "Beauties" on the Instagram post.

One follower gushed: "How wondrous! Congratulations!" while a second remarked: "This is fabulous news Tatiana, congratulations! So happy for you".