Prince Louis debuts unique royal wave at Trooping the Colour – see cute video

The youngest child of Prince William and Princess Kate greeted crowds in the sweetest fashion

Oh we do love it when royal children learn how to do the regal wave, and Prince William and Princess Kate's youngest child Prince Louis, aged five, just melted our hearts with his.

At the King's birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, on Saturday 17 June, his grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis travelled in a carriage with their mother Kate and their step-grandmother, Queen Camilla.

The Royal Watcher account on TikTok shared the cutest video of Louis trialling his royal wave alongside his siblings, as they passed fans on The Mall, and we think he totally nailed it in the clip below...

WATCH: Prince Louis shows off his cute royal wave

Dressed in a smart jacket and tie just like big brother George, Louis joined his brother and sister waving to crowds. We'd describe Louis' wave as steady and strong; he certainly has his own style going on.

The 2023 Trooping the Colour marked Charles' first Trooping event as monarch and Princess Kate's first since becoming the new Colonel of the Irish Guards.

© Getty Prince Louis of Wales debuts his royal wave

The young royals are getting more and more used to greeting crowds after making appearances with their parents at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year and King Charles' coronation in May – and the trio seemed to have loved the fanfare of the occasion at Trooping the Colour.

Louis entertained crowds with his usual cheeky antics on the Buckingham Palace balcony at the prestigious event, from pulling funny expressions to getting super excited about the RAF flypast overhead.

© Getty Prince Louis enjoying the RAF display at Trooping the Colour

We recently learned of the sweet nickname Kate has for her youngest child when the family joined the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough as part of a coronation help out day.

Dressed in a striped polo top, shorts and for his first-ever royal engagement, Louis got stuck in toasting marshmallows over an open flame.

As the royal mum-of-three helped Prince Louis with the fun task, handing him a stick to discard, she could be heard saying: “Pop that in the fire, Lou Bug.”

Then, as a member of the group gave Lou Bug his very own s’more to eat, the Princess of Wales showed that she’s a hands-on mum, gently reminding the young Prince, “What do you say?” and he responded with a timid smile, “Thank you.”

© WPA Pool Prince Louis of Wales and his mum Catherine, Princess of Wales take part in the Big Help Out on May 8, 2023

Louis and his siblings attend Lambrook School in Berkshire and will be breaking up for the summer holidays on 8 July.

The Wales family are expected to spend time at their Norfolk home Anmer Hall as they like to in school breaks, as well as paying their annual trip to Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, where they are likely to visit King Charles for his first ever summer as host since his mother Queen Elizabeth passed away.