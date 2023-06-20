Dr Hilary Jones has been a recognisable face on screens up and down the country for over 30 years. The medical professional began his career working as general practitioner before he then moved into presenting and reporting on health headlines on television shows such as GMTV, Daybreak, and, more recently, Good Morning Britain and Lorraine.

But away from his career as a trusted source of health advice and stories, less is known about the 70-year-old's personal life. For example, did you know that the TV star is a proud father of five? Find out more below.

WATCH: Dr Hilary Jones talks about missing his children during the pandemic

Who are Dr. Hilary Jones' children?

Hilary has five children. The medic married his first wife, Anne Marie Vives, in 1977 and the couple welcomed two sons during their marriage: Tristan and Sebastian – their exact ages are not known. Anne and Hilary's marriage didn't last however, and the pair divorced in 1987.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Dr Hilary Jones regularly features on Lorraine

A few years later in 1990, Hilary married his second wife, Sarah Harvey. Together, the couple welcomed twins Samantha and Rupert, and another son name Dylan, throughout the duration of their 18-year marriage before they divorced in 2009.

© Photo: Getty Images Dr Hilary with two of his children

What has Dr. Hilary Jones said about his children?

In addition to being a proud dad, Dr. Hilary is also a proud grandparent! Although the ages of his grandchildren are not known, the TV medic previously expressed his joy about welcoming grandchildren into the family. "It's lovely being a grandparent, I'm sure we'll have more," he said in 2019.

© Dave Hogan Dr Hilary Jones has been on television for over 30 years

Given Dr Hilary's eldest children are grown-ups, the medic was separated from his loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic. Hilary remained at his home in Edenbridge with his wife, Dee Thresher, and their adorable spaniel and the doctor explained how it was important for them to keep away from his extended family during the lockdown.

Dr. Hilary Jones shared a video of his loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic

Speaking on Good Morning Britain in 2020, he remarked: "I want to see my kids, of course I do, but I have not been able to." He added: "I have been sensible. I have been doing what I think is right. It is a sacrifice we all have to make."

However, Hilary was able to 'bubble' with some of the family during covid restrictions as he proudly posted a video outside his home where the family was taking part in the Clap for Carers campaign. He wrote in the caption at the time: "Never stop clapping for the NHS."

© Lia Toby Dr Hilary Jones and Dee Thresher married in 2016

Who is Dr. Hilary Jones's wife?

In 2016, Dr. Hilary married personal trainer to the stars Dee Thresher after several years of dating. The pair met through their work in health and television, with Dee telling the Evening Standard: "I was the GMTV fitness expert helping people get in shape for summer and he was the doctor giving health advice.

"We were filming in Spain and really got on. A year later we were both at a friend's wedding, re-connected and we've been together ever since."