Good Morning Britain divides viewers after Kate Garraway grills guest on-air

Good Morning Britain prompted a strong reaction from viewers on Friday morning when broadcaster Kate Garraway interviewed a guest on the show regarding the recent findings of a report into former Prime Minster Boris Johnson's 'Partygate' scandal.

Chatting with Jake Berry MP alongside her co-host Ben Shephard, Kate asked whether MPs will vote in favour of the report published this week: "There is a decision to be made for the future of the party that you were once chairman of on Monday isn't there? What do you think will happen?"

After Jake explained that the thought the report would be voted through, but that, in his view, the findings were "wrong", Kate grilled him further, asking: "Why do you think the conclusions were wrong?"

After watching the exchange, viewers expressed their thoughts on social media and while some agreed with what the politician had to say, others were unimpressed with GMB's "imbalance" on the show discussing the report.

One person tweeted: "Get some balance please. Boris' mate [Jake] and [Andrew] Pierce? Jackie Smith weak - how about a real independent on your programme?"

Another said: "Not much balance on GMB this morning with loads of airtime given to Jake Berry and Tory boy Pierce and no push back from presenters, you need to watch Victoria Derbyshire to see how it's done." A third added: "Very disappointed with the coverage of this and don't know exactly why it’s still leading as the main story line."

A fourth fan gave another point of view, however, tweeting: "Jackie Smith was OWNED today by @toryboypierce and @JakeBerry. As for @JakeBerry, get him up the ranks! What a strong and articulate man."

Meanwhile, Kate, who appears on Good Morning Britain most Fridays alongside Ben Shepherd, recently announced some exciting career news away from her work as a broadcaster.

Last week, the TV star revealed that she is set to release a new book called, The Strength of Love, in September which will document the importance of resilience is tough times, which Kate knows all too well due to caring for her husband Derek Draper who has been unwell since contracting COVID-19 in 2020.

While discussing the book on Loose Women, explained: " People have been very kind to say that I've been very resilient but I've actually had some very low times too. But I didn't want to write a book about the low times, I wanted to get to a place where it could be really positive and share some of the things that I've learnt to get through it."

Kate's new book comes after two documentaries, Kate Garraway: Finding Derek and Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek, as well as a memoir, titled The Power of Hope.