Pierce Brosnan and wife hit the beach with model sons in sweet family throwback photo

Pierce Brosnan is a family man through and through and one look at his Father's Day post featuring his wife and children proves it.

The 007 star shares his two youngest sons, Paris, 22, and Dylan, 26, with his wife, Keely Shaye-Brosnan and she celebrated her husband on his special day.

Taking to Instagram, Keely paid tribute to Pierce with photos in which he was posing alongside his lookalike, model sons.

She added several adorable throwback photos too, including one of them all at the beach. In the image, Pierce looked handsome and carefree as Keely wrapped her arm around him and their young children walked alongside them in the sand. "Happy Father’s Day to our favorite papa @piercebrosnanofficial. We love you with all our hearts. And Happy Father’s Day to all the wonderful fathers —here or in heaven —who make our hearts joyful."

Fans commented: "So handsome," and, "lovely family," as they wished him a happy Father's Day.

© Instagram/Keely Shaye-Brosnan Pierce's family celebrated him on Father's Day

The family are incredibly close and when Pierce recently celebrated his 70th birthday, his sons showed their appreciation. Paris posted a collection of touching photos featuring himself, his dad, and Dylan over the years with the caption: "happy 70th to the creator @piercebrosnanofficial; more life, more art, more blessings…"

The first image showed Pierce and his sons in matching white suits posing in the ocean, looking as dapper as ever.

Other images showed Pierce holding Paris when he was a young boy, while others show the boys posing with their dad at home, showcasing the touching nature of their father-son relationship.

Both sons are establishing themselves in the world of the arts in different ways, with Dylan focusing on music and modeling, while Paris, also working in modeling, is building a base as a filmmaker and artist too.

© Getty Images Pierce and Keely met in 1994

While attending GQ's Men of the Year party, the two spoke to E! News about their relationship with their father and how he has helped them forge their own paths in the industry."I think we need to just be grateful for our blessings," Paris said, speaking about the conversation surrounding nepotism, with Dylan saying they were trying to "pave our own way."

"It's always gonna be there and we got to recognize it," the 21-year-old added. "At the end of the day, we're just grateful to be here. Dylan's an amazing musician and I'm painting right now, so we're figuring it out. Taking it day by day."

© Getty Images Pierce recently turned 70

Pierce and Keely have been happily married since 2001, with Pierce frequently sharing loving tributes to his wife on social media.

The James Bond star also has a son with late first wife Cassandra Harris, who he married in December 1980, named Sean, who was born on 13 September 1983 and later became an actor.

© Getty Pierce Brosnan was married to his late wife Cassandra from 1980 until her death in 1991

Pierce adopted Chris and his sister Charlotte – Cassandra's children – following the death of their father Dermot in 1986.Tragically, both Cassandra and Charlotte lost their lives to ovarian cancer; Cassandra was 43 when she passed away in 1991 while Charlotte died from the same disease at the age of 41 on 28 June 2013.

