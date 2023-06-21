Joanna Gaines left in disbelief as youngest son Crew hits new milestone

Joanna Gaines is one proud mama as she watches her youngest son with husband Chip Gaines, Crew, turn five years old.

The couple are also parents to sons Drake, 18, who just graduated from high school, and Duke, 14, plus daughters Ella, 16, and Emmie Kay, 13.

The Magnolia Network co-founder and mom-of-five, 45, took to Instagram with a cute photograph of her son fishing in the dark, before showing off their party in his honor.

Their entire home in Waco, Texas, was done up for Crew's birthday bash, with the theme being "fishing," complete with fish-shaped cookies, lure-shaped lanterns, and gifts wrapped in cod-covered paper.

"My baby is turning FIVE. How did that happen so fast?!" she wrote alongside her Instagram post. "Two things he loves the most: gathering eggs and fishing. The fishing theme seemed easier to pull off so we went with that."

It's been a time of celebration in the Gaines household, with several birthdays falling during this period, although the most special commemoration of them all involved Joanna and Chip.

© Instagram Joanna and Chip rejoiced in their youngest turning five

The happy couple marked 20 years of wedded bliss on May 31st, celebrating with an adorable set of photos and tributes to each other on social media.

In an essay Chip, 48, penned for an issue of Magnolia Journal in April, he opened up about weathering all sorts of storms with his partner in business and life.

"Twenty years ago this May, I married the love of my life," Chip wrote. "Twenty years. It doesn't even make sense. Just yesterday, I was on one knee in a jewelry store outside Archer City, Texas, asking Jo to marry me.

"Just yesterday, she told me she was pregnant for the first time. Just yesterday, we walked into a run-down house we could barely afford, but it didn't matter because it was ours and we were going to make it the best home in the world.

"All the old folks in our lives warned us that these years with young kids and big dreams would go by fast. That one day we’d look back and wonder where the time went. They were right."

© Joanna Gaines on Instagram The family together for an evening picnic

"Marriage is interesting that way," he continued. "Whatever I go through, Jo goes through. And whatever she goes through, I go through.

"Life has done us plenty of favors and showed us things we've been beyond blessed to see. We've also had some hard times – some the world knows about, and plenty it doesn't."

© Instagram Joanna and Chip celebrated 20 years of marriage

While looking back on married life and 20 years of Magnolia (coming this October), he continued: "Twenty years are behind us now. Those chapters have already been written, and we've lived a storied life.

"We might've wished back then for calmer seas and slower days when we were in the thick of parenting small kids and growing a business alongside them, but now I wouldn't wish any of it away.

© Getty Images They'll also mark 20 years of Magnolia later this year

"I'm so thankful to God for giving us exactly what we've had, and for what I know we still have ahead: plenty to build – hand-in-hand," sweetly concluding with: "Love you, Jo. Happy 20 years."