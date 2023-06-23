Kourtney Kardashian updates fans on surprise pregnancy in new Instagram post as she asks for recommendations

She's a famous, well-connected mom of three with lots of nieces and nephews and fellow moms in her family, but even Kourtney Kardashian needs to crowd source for pregnancy advice sometimes. The reality star, 44, gave fans a glimpse at her baby bump after placing a call out for clean skin care products. has given fans a glimpse at her baby bump after placing a call out for clean skin care products.

The mom-of-three revealed this past week that she is expecting her fourth baby – her first with husband Travis Barker– and the new picture showed the reality star posing in a yellow mesh tee with a black bomber jacket and knee-length boots.

© Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney showed off her baby bump

Posted on Instagram Stories, the snap showed her sitting at a drum kit inside a music studio, and she had her brunette locks tied up in a stylish ponytail. That was followed by a poll which asked: "Favorite clean body care for during pregnancy?"

To be fair, it's been a while since Kourtney gave birth: she's mom to two sons, Mason, 13, and Reign, eight, and a daughter, Penelope, 10, whom she welcomed with her ex Scott Disick.

On June 16 Kourtney has announced that her pregnancy in an iconic way.

The Poosh founder attended one of Travis' Blink-182 shows and could be seen in the crowd holding up a huge sign that read: "Travis I'm pregnant," a nod to the band's music video for their 1999 hit song, 'All The Small Things', which features a bikini-clad fan waving a sign with the same message.

As the crowd screamed with excitement, her pregnancy announcement was plastered on the big screen with Travis' bandmates quickly congratulating the drummer and his wife.

Bandmate Mark Hoppus was the first to race over to Kourtney and give her a hug before Travis quickly took over and scooped her up his arms as they shared a kiss.

Kourtney has been open about her struggle to conceive, and in the second season of The Kardashians on Hulu she revealed that she had been undergoing IVF treatment in the hope that she and Travis can expand their family.

However, in December 2022 she shared that she'd stopped her IVF journey months prior as she said it caused her to spiral into a deep depression among other symptoms. It is not clear if the couple conceived via IVF.

© Instagram Kourtney posted this snap on Instagram of her pregnancy announcement

Travisi is a parent to son, Landon, 19, and a daughter, Alabama, 17, from his marriage to his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

After social media users took to Shanna's comment sections on her Instagram posts to highlight her ex's baby news, she replied to one with: "I've known for weeks this is not new news to me," next to a red heart emoji.

© Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram Kourtney with her daughter Penelope on her tenth birthday

She later told Entertainment Tonight: "I'm very excited for them," adding: "[I] hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world."

As for Scott, the television personality has yet to publicly acknowledge or support his ex's baby news, though he has through the years maintained a tight-knit relationship with the Kardashian family despite his on-and-off, often tumultuous, relationship with Kourtney.

Today, he still makes frequent appearances on Hulu's The Kardashians, where his mother-son relationship with Kardashian matriarch and famous momager Kris Jenner, plus his sibling-like relationship with Kourtney's younger sisters Kim and Khloé, continue.