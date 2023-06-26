Carrie Underwood shares rare photo of husband and sons during break from performing

The Before He Cheats singer and her sons Isaiah and Jacob were enjoying some downtime

Carrie Underwood is in the midst of her Reflection Tour in Las Vegas, but she took some time out over the weekend, choosing to spend her day off hiking with her family.

The country superstar shares two children, Isaiah, eight, and Jacob, four, with her hockey-pro husband Mike Fisher and posted a rare photo of the three of them enjoying their time in nature.

Carrie rarely shares photos of her sons, so fans were likely delighted at the glimpse into their family life, which the singer simply captioned: "My whole world."

© Instagram Carrie Underwood shared this photo of her husband and sons

The sweet photo wasn't the only insight Carrie gave into her family, though. She also posted a photo of Mike with one of their sons perched on his hip, watching her perform. Her son had ear-protecting headphones on to guard him against the noise, but we bet he was loving his mom's show!

© Instagram Carrie Underwood's husband and son supported her at her gig

Prior to her stint in Vegas, Carrie was touring with her Denim and Rhinestones show, which saw her travel the length of the US, so hopefully being based in Las Vegas means she gets to have a more stable home life with her family.

MORE: Carrie Underwood's love story with husband Mike Fisher is so romantic

That said, Carrie and Mike are used to being in a long-distance relationship. The pair were introduced by Carrie's mutual friend, bassist Mark Childers, and while Carrie and Mike - who is from Canada – hit it off right away, their relationship wasn't without its challenges, especially since they were in different countries.

© Getty Images Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher share two sons

"I mean, can I make dating any more difficult?" Carrie previously recalled on VH1's Behind the Music. "Let's get a hockey guy who lives in another country. Awesome."

When did Carrie and Mike get married?

Carrie and Mike got engaged a year into dating, with the ice hockey player popping the question to Carrie in December 2009.

In 2010, Carrie and Mike got married on 10 July and exchanged vows at the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds Plantation, a former hunting plantation turned five-star resort in Georgia boasting three pools, five championship golf courses, a rustic barn and views over Lake Oconee – offering the perfect backdrop for a wedding.

SEE: Carrie Underwood's never-ending garden at 400-acre family home will make your jaw drop – best photos

Proving the strength of their relationship, the couple spent the first few months of married life apart from each other for weeks at a time due to their respective careers.

In the end, Mike made the decision to move from the Ottawa Senators to the Nashville Predators, so that he could be in the same city as his wife. He played for the team for several years before retiring in 2018.

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness hub