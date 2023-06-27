Dylan Dreyer shares bittersweet end of era involving son

The meteorologist couldn't be prouder of her son

The Today Show star Dylan Dreyer has shared a bittersweet milestone involving her eldest son, Calvin.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the mom-of-three revealed her pride over her firstborn graduating from first grade.

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer's viral parenting hack

Sharing a sweet photo of Calvin's homemade lunch box, she penned in the caption: "Last lunch of the school year!!

"I finally get to sleep in an extra 10 minutes in the morning! I can't believe that's a wrap on 1st grade… summertime, here we come! #proudmama."

The snap also features a handwritten note from Dylan to her son, expressing how proud she is of her little boy. The adorable note reads: "I am so proud of you! You did awesome in first grade. You can read and write. You can draw. You made friends. You're such a good, kind person. I love you so much!"

The TV star signed off the note with: "Love, Mommy."

Fans were quick to react to the relatable post, with one person writing: "Yay to Cal and Mama! Lunch looks great! Have a great summer guys!" while another added: "Cherish every moment they go by faster than you can imagine."

A third person asked: "How do they grow up so fast?!" while another noticed the sweet note, commenting: "The note! What an amazing mother you are."

Dylan Dreyer is a doting mom to three young sons

Calvin's final day of first grade comes amid a busy period for the meteorologist, who recently returned home to New York after a brief stint in the UK.

The 41-year-old took on another Today assignment and flew to England to attend Royal Ascot last week.

"It's that time of year!!! Hats, dresses, fish and chips, horse racing. Royal Ascot in full swing!!" she wrote on Instagram, alongside a gorgeous snap showing Dylan posing in the stands whilst rocking a white floral wrap dress with chiffon sleeves by Eliza J Dresses.

© Dylan Dreyer Dylan joined British royals at Royal Ascot

England isn't the only destination Dylan has been jetting off to this month as she recently landed in Hawaii to film for an upcoming Netflix project.

Sharing a carousel of snaps from her trip, including a lovely shot of herself sitting on a rock by the ocean and donning a T-shirt and a pair of shorts, she wrote in the caption: "I'm so excited to share with you why I was in Hawaii with @tobynotown and @netflix Our story about the incredible Laysan albatross is coming up this morning on @todayshow!"

Dylan Dreyer shared a lovely photo taken on the beach in Hawaii

While Dylan has been super busy with work, she's now back home with her family and is no doubt looking forward to enjoying the summer holidays with her three children.

The NBC star shares Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and one-year-old Rusty with her husband Brian Fichera.

Dylan Dreyer with husband Brian Fichera

The family live in a beautiful two-bedroom apartment in NYC and also own a second vacation home by the coast.

Chatting about her family of five during an interview with HELLO! last year, Dylan revealed that she and Brian have no plans for more children.

© Instagram Dylan and Brian live with their three sons in downtown New York City

"I think I've maxed out now," she said with a chuckle before admitting: "I wish I had started having kids sooner, because I really love everything about kids.