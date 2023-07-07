James Middleton shares adorable bump photo following exciting baby news

The Princess of Wales' brother and his wife will welcome their first child together later this year

The Princess of Wales' brother James Middleton happily announced earlier this week that he and his wife of nearly two years, Alizeé Thevenet are expecting their first child together.

The 36-year-old made the announcement on Wednesday on his personal Instagram account, sharing two gorgeous photos of the mother-to-be proudly showing off her baby bump in a figure-hugging green dress alongside their pet dog Mable.

© Instagram James Middleton shared a gorgeous close-up photo of wife Alizeé's baby bump

On the same day, however, James also announced the news on his company's website. James owns James & Ella, a happiness & wellbeing company for dogs.

The photo shows Alizeé's bump close-up whilst two of their pet dogs joyfully look up at the mother-to-be.

Altering the caption slightly from the first post, James wrote: "We have a new member of the pack coming soon, we couldn't be more excited.

"It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella, however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family."

© Instagram Alizeé and James will welcome their first child together later this year

The couple's announcement was made just one day before they attended Wimbledon on Thursday, where Alizeé displayed her growing baby bump in a gorgeous green dress by Sezane.

James and his wife are regulars at the tennis championships and attend every year, as do Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and her sister Pippa and her husband James Matthews.

© Javier Garcia/Shutterstock James Middleton and his pregnant wife Alizee Thevenet attended Wimbledon

The Middletons are big tennis fans and regularly attended Wimbledon before Kate joined the royal family, something the Princess of Wales, who is the patron of the Lawn Tennis Association, spoke about earlier this week as she visited the championships.

During her outing, Kate watched several matches, and caught up with former US Open winner Emma Raducanu.

© Javier Garcia/Shutterstock Princess Kate's brother and his pregnant wife were spotted on Day 4

In a video posted on Twitter, Princess Kate, 41, reminisced on queueing up for the iconic tennis tournament with her father Michael Middleton and sister Pippa. "We would be there at the crack of dawn, maybe not overnight but at the crack of dawn," she could be heard telling the tennis star.

Later, she shared on the royal couple's official Twitter: "There's nothing quite like the first week of Wimbledon. Fantastic to join the crowds watching @katiecboulter on Court 18 and @andy_murray on Centre Court."

© Getty The Princess wore a blazer with dramatic shoulder pads to Wimbledon

James and Alizeé's child will make Kate an aunty for a fourth time on her family's side. The baby will not only enjoy playdates with William and Kate's three children, Princess George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but also Pippa's children: Arthur, Grace and Rose.