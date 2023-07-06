James Middleton's pregnant wife Alizée Thevenet reveals blossoming bump for first appearance since baby news

James Middleton and wife Alizée Thevenet confirmed the happy news that they were expecting their first child earlier in the week, and on Thursday, the happy couple headed to Wimbledon where Alizée showed off her baby bump for the first time.

The couple sat side-by-side as they watched the action on court for the fourth day of the tennis tournament. Alizée's debuted her baby bump in a stylish green dress as she sat with her husband, who looked very dapper in a white suit. She appeared to be holding James' hand as she styled out a pair of red sunglasses during what proved to be a sunny day in SW19.

The happy couple confirmed the news that they were expecting their first child on Wednesday, revealing that their little bundle of joy was expected to arrive at the end of the year.

The Princess of Wales's younger brother, 36, confirmed the happy news in a sweet Instagram post, which of course featured his beloved pet dogs. The entrepreneur wrote: "We couldn't be more excited … well Mabel might be," adding: "It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family."

© Javier Garcia/Shutterstock James Middleton and his pregnant wife Alizee Thevenet attended Wimbledon

In the photo, Alizée was seen cradling her bump, while their dog Mabel sniffed at her growing belly. A second photo saw the star surrounded by two of the family's dogs as she stunned in a bump-hugging dress while out in a field.

The comments section was flooded with well-wishes and congratulations from their followers. One person wrote: "This is such happy news. All the very best wishes!" A second added: "Huge congratulations to you both," as a third commented: "What fabulous heartwarming news to share! Wishing you all well and happy times."

© Javier Garcia/Shutterstock Princess Kate's brother and his pregnant wife were spotted on Day 4

While James' siblings have opted for more traditional names for their children, he and his wife might opt to take her French heritage into account when they settle on a name for their arrival.

James and Alizée's baby will be the seventh grandchild for parents Carole and Michael Middleton. The duo are already grandparents to the Prince and Princess of Wales's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as Pippa and James Matthews' three children, Arthur, Grace, and Rose.

James and Alizee announced the news on Wednesday

The expectant parents tied the knot on 11 September 2021 in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France, with HELLO! sharing world exclusive photos from their happy day. The bride wore a Bardot-style 1980s wedding dress, which belonged to her mother-in-law Carole.

Carole and Michael were in attendance, as well as the Princess of Wales, with her husband Prince William and their children, and Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews, and their eldest children.

© Instagram The entrepreneur and the financial analyst are often pictured with their pet dogs

James revealed in a piece for The Telegraph in March 2021 that he had his therapy dog, Ella, to thank for him meeting his future wife at the South Kensington Club in Chelsea in 2018.

He wrote: "Ella was lying at my feet under the table; realising she might want some water, I trusted her to take herself over to the water bowl across the terrace.

© getty James is the younger brother of Princess Kate

"However, she made a beeline for Alizée. Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologise and bring Ella back," he explained. "But Alizée thought I was the waiter and ordered her drink while continuing to stroke Ella, who at this point was on her back lapping up the attention.

"Little did I know, but I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella. If I hadn't trusted Ella, I wouldn't have brought her to the South Kensington Club and she wouldn't have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée."