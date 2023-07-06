James Middleton and his wife Alizée Thevenet could be set to give their baby a very different name. The couple, who have been married for almost two years, announced they are expecting their first child on Wednesday in a sweet post shared on social media.

Posting on Instagram, the younger brother of the Princess of Wales, shared a photo of his wife showing off her growing bump while doting on their gorgeous dog, Mabel. James, 36, revealed he and Alizée are expecting their little one at the end of the year.

WATCH: James Middleton shares heartwarming gesture with followers

"It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella however we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family."

James and Alizée's baby will be the seventh grandchild for Carole and Michael Middleton. Princess Kate's mother and father are already grandparents to the Prince and Princess of Wales's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as Pippa and James Matthew's three children, Arthur, Grace, and Rose. While James' siblings have opted for more traditional names, he and Alizée may choose to go in a different direction.

© Instagram James and Alizee will welcome their first child at the end of the year

Given the baby will be French on their mother's side, the couple may even be tempted to give their new arrival a French name. It's also possible that the baby will inherit some names from their father's side.

The baby will be the first for James and Alizée, who met in 2018 and married in September 2021, although the couple are doting dog parents to their beloved pooches, Mabel, Zulu, Inka, Nala and Isla. The pair were heartbroken earlier this year when their dog, Ella, passed away, but it seems James and Alizée are keeping the memory of Ella close by.

© Getty Alizee Thevenet and James Middleton married in 2021

Posting on the day of King Charles' coronation, James posted a heartwarming photo of a pin with Ella's photo on it. He wrote in the caption: "Ella still comes with me everywhere I go…even to the coronation. Very proud day to be British."

© Getty James' sisters Pippa and Kate have opted for more traditional names

After sharing their wonderful baby news on social media, the pair were inundated with congratulations and well-wishes from their followers. One person wrote: "This is such happy news. All the very best wishes!" A second added: "Huge congratulations to you both," as a third commented: "What fabulous heartwarming news to share! Wishing you all well and happy times."

A fourth echoed this, adding: "Omg such wonderful news and beautiful pictures congratulations to you two! I’m very happy for the entire family."

When the happy couple tied the knot in 2021, they shared their beautiful day in photos shared exclusively by HELLO! magazine. The ceremony took place in Alizée's home country in the stunning town of Bormes-les-Mimosas in the Côte d'Azur.