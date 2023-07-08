Helen Skelton's mini-me daughter Elsie is adorable in new snap - and look at those curls!

Helen Skelton is a doting mum and she rarely misses any of her son's football matches, sharing several sweet photos from games in the past, and on Saturday she was out again supporting her son.

Another frequent attendee is her young daughter Elsie, and in a beautiful snap shared to her Instagram Stories, Helen showed the young girl watching from afar. It was striking to see how much the youngster resembled her mum, although she had one key difference. While Helen has beautiful straight blonde locks, her young girl has some very bouncy curls!

© Instagram Elsie sported some adorable curls

Elsie looked so sweet as she stood barefoot in the grass in an adorable pink romper while her hair appeared to be quite animated with all the wind blowing around.

"Another day. Another side line," Helen quipped in her caption, as she also shared a photo of Elsie getting involved in the pre-match briefing with her brother, something we're sure was vastly appreciated.

© Instagram Elsie joined her brother ahead of his match

The tot had joined in with several of the boys before they headed out, including older brother Louis, eight, who sat opposite his younger sister while rocking blue shorts and a black sports jacket. "Team talks," the loving mum said.

Helen often provides insights into her life as a single parent and the adventures that her three children get up to and last month the Strictly Come Dancing finalist was left impressed with her son Ernie, six, as he relaxed in a home plunge pool. The youngster had his head and shoulders above the water, but was otherwise completely submerged and appeared to be enjoying the chilly waters.

© Instagram Helen's son cooled down during the warm day

The mum-of-three was left bemused and impressed by her son's antics, simply saying: "Yep. That's my crazy [son]," before adding a string of frozen face emojis. Judging by her reaction, we assume that Helen won't be joining her son anytime soon!

Although the star might be avoiding her home plunge pool, her children appear to love the water and back in May she shared a fun clip from inside her garden where she'd set up a paddling pool for the youngsters.

WATCH: Helen Skelton's son dives head first into pool at idyllic family home

In the video, her eldest son was seen diving headfirst into the pool. Helen explained the pool had been filled with cold water, writing: "Life is never dull. Early fans of cold water therapy [laughing face]."

PHOTOS: Helen Skelton wows fans in Daisy Dukes and heels in beachside snap

Helen shared her children with ex-husband Richie Myler, however, last year she confirmed that the pair had gone their separate ways. In a statement that announced Helen and Richie's nine-year marriage coming to an end, she said: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

© Getty Helen and Richie split in 2022

But she didn't let the break-up get to her, telling the Telegraph: "There's loads of stuff to ask me about that's really interesting, that's not, 'Ohhh, poor you.' I don't see myself as a victim, no, because I mean, look… There are a lot of people who have been in my situation who haven't been given the opportunities that I've got."