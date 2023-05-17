Watch Helen Skelton's son dive headfirst into pool at idyllic family home

Helen Skelton, 39, is raising her three children, Ernie, Louis and Elsie on her parents' farm in Cumbria after splitting from her husband Richie Myler last year.

On Tuesday evening, the former Strictly Come Dancing star shared a sweet video clip from the vast garden at the property, showing her eldest son diving headfirst into a paddling pool. Helen explained the pool had been filled with cold water, writing: "Life is never dull. Early fans of cold water therapy [laughing face]."

The perfectly manicured garden also had multiple goal nets, suggesting the kids are big fans of football, and a wooden fence around the perimeter.

WATCH: Helen Skelton's son dives headfirst into pool

It seems like the presenter is making the most of her new living situation, and speaking to the Telegraph, she was quizzed on how life has been at her family home, she said: "You know how they say it takes a village? Well, I am literally in my childhood Cumbrian village with all my school friends, and so everyone just kind of mucks in together."

© Photo: Instagram Helen's former home was also very picturesque

Revealing what a morning looks like for Helen, she revealed: "I can get up in my pyjamas, pull my boots on, pull my dad's coat on, walk across the fields with the dog and what a joyous way to start the day." It sounds very wholesome!

Helen and the kids used to reside in Leeds with Richie, after they purchased the property in 2020. During their two years at the house, they worked on renovating it, giving it a brand-new kitchen featuring a giant marble island and the boys were given an incredible bedroom with a climbing wall.

© Photo: Instagram Helen's sons used to have a climbing wall in their room

It is believed Richie no longer resides in Leeds either as he has welcomed another daughter, with his new partner Stephanie Thirkill, who is the daughter of the multi-millionaire President of the Leeds Rhinos club, which is the team that Richie plays for.

READ: Helen Skelton talks parenting 'challenges' as ex-husband Richie Myler welcomes new baby



What has Helen Skelton said about her marriage break-up?

In a statement that announced Helen and Richie's nine-year marriage coming to an end, Helen said: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

LOOK: Helen Skelton smoulders in sultry white bra for exciting outing

In her Telegraph interview, she made her stance clear on being asked about her break-up by saying: "There's loads of stuff to ask me about that's really interesting, that's not, 'Ohhh, poor you.' I don't see myself as a victim, no, because I mean, look… There are a lot of people who have been in my situation who haven't been given the opportunities that I've got."

See the best photos of Helen and her kids

© Instagram The presenter is a doting mother-of-three

Helen juggles her family life and career

© Instagram Helen and Richie share two sons and a daughter

© Photo: Instagram Helen often takes her children on day trips

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories?Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.