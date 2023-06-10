Helen Skelton left impressed as young son takes on daring activity

During her time on Blue Peter, Helen Skelton was known for taking on many daring stunts and it seems that she's passed those genes down to her youngest son, if her latest post is anything to go by.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-three shared a snap of her youngest son Ernie, six, relaxing in a home plunge pool. The youngster had his head and shoulders above the water, but was otherwise completely submerged. He appeared to be loving his time in the chilly waters, and given the recent temperature spike, we can't blame him!

WATCH: Helen Skelton's son dives head first into pool at idyllic family home

Mum Helen was clearly impressed by what her son was willing to do, simply saying: "Yep. That's my crazy [son]," before adding a string of frozen face emojis. And judging by her reaction, we assume that Helen won't be joining her son anytime soon!

Although the star might be avoiding her home plunge pool, her children appear to love the water and last month she shared a fun clip from inside her garden where she'd set up a paddling pool for the youngsters.

© Instagram Helen's son cooled down during the warm day

In the video, her eldest son was seen diving headfirst into the pool. Helen explained the pool had been filled with cold water, writing: "Life is never dull. Early fans of cold water therapy [laughing face]."

LOOK: Helen Skelton wows in strapless red gown for glamorous night out

The perfectly manicured garden also had multiple goal nets, suggesting the kids are big fans of football, and a wooden fence around the perimeter.

Helen is a doting mum to her children

It seems like the presenter is making the most of her new living situation, and speaking to the Telegraph, she was quizzed on how life has been at her family home, she said: "You know how they say it takes a village? Well, I am literally in my childhood Cumbrian village with all my school friends, and so everyone just kind of mucks in together."

Revealing what a morning looks like for Helen, she revealed: "I can get up in my pyjamas, pull my boots on, pull my dad's coat on, walk across the fields with the dog and what a joyous way to start the day."

Helen loves a dip in a pool

Helen and the kids used to reside in Leeds with Richie, after they purchased the property in 2020. During their two years at the house, they worked on renovating it, giving it a brand-new kitchen featuring a giant marble island and the boys were given an incredible bedroom with a climbing wall.

MORE: Strictly star Helen Skelton shares new update - and fans will be thrilled!

MORE: Helen Skelton wows in red bikini in holiday snaps - and Gemma Atkinson has cheeky response

In a statement that announced Helen and Richie's nine-year marriage coming to an end, Helen said: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

© Instagram Helen and Richie split last year

In her Telegraph interview, she made her stance clear on being asked about her break-up by saying: "There's loads of stuff to ask me about that's really interesting, that's not, 'Ohhh, poor you.' I don't see myself as a victim, no, because I mean, look… There are a lot of people who have been in my situation who haven't been given the opportunities that I've got."

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.