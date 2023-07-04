BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst shares baby update after giving birth to third child

BBC Breakfast star Nina Warhurst has thanked fans for their well wishes in a new update after welcoming her third child.

Taking to Twitter, the business presenter shared two adorable photos of her newborn baby, including one that showed Nina cradling her little girl from a hospital bed.

She penned in the caption: "Thank you for the messages! We are all well and loved up (aside from the standard sleep deprivation/bits & bobs falling off).

© Nina Warhurst Nina shared a new photo of her baby girl

"A second delivery @MFT_SaintMarys @MFTnhs - and words can't describe how safe and supported the midwives & wider team made us feel. Thank you."

Fans rushed to the comments section to share their messages of congratulations, with one person writing: "Congratulations! To you Nina - and the whole family - 2 boys, 1 girl - it's a combo I know and it's wonderful," while another added: "Congratulations to you all, bet your boys are super excited, take care."

A third follower tweeted: "Many congratulations, Nina and the fam. She is gorgeous!"

© Nina Warhurst Nina cradled her newborn in a sweet photo taken from the hospital

The happy news was announced by BBC Breakfast hosts Sally Nugent and Jon Kay during Monday's show.

Sally told viewers: "Some very, very happy news to share now about our colleague Nina Warhurst, who we said goodbye to not very many days ago as she went off on maternity leave. She has welcomed a very healthy, beautiful baby girl."

Jon added that the baby's name is a "work in progress".

"The great news is they're all doing well after what Nina said was brilliant care from the team at St. Mary's in Manchester," he said, before remarking on the newborn: "Isn't she gorgeous?"

"All our love to you and the family, Nina," he continued. "That is fantastic, we are delighted for you."

Jon later posted the video to his Instagram account, penning in the caption: "New arrival!! Wonderful to share news of Nina's baby on #bbcbreakfast #bbcnews #baby #newarrival."

© BBC Breakfast Nina Warhurst and husband Ted with their newborn baby girl

Sally was quick to comment, dropping a string of pink heart emojis.

Nina bid farewell to her BBC Breakfast colleagues just weeks before she welcomed her new arrival, whom she shares with her husband of nine years, Ted.

© Photo: Instagram Nina with her husband Ted and two boys

Taking to Twitter after signing off from the show on maternity leave, Nina wrote: "TTFN [Ta ta for now] to the best job @bbcbreakfast. Did I manage to use my last shift to shoehorn in one last plea for us all to do better with #dementia awareness? Course I did. ((Waving to absolutely nobody here btw. Who does she think she is?))"

Nina and Ted are also doting parents to two boys: Digby, who was born in 2016, and Michael, who arrived two years later in 2018.

© Instagram Nina with her two boys Digby and Michael

The couple met while on holiday in Tisno, Croatia back in 2013, and went on to tie the knot in March the following year.