Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle live in Montecito, California, with their two children, Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's eldest child Prince Archie, four, is utterly adorable in a video shared on an Instagram fan account, which shows the royal tot learning to walk.

In the clip, taken from the couple's recent Netflix docuseries and shared on the account @archieandlili, we see Archie as a toddler holding his mother's legs as he walks around the house.

The young royal is so cute following his mum's steps as he practices his own, and the pair are even dressed in matching outfits – Meghan in navy and white pyjamas and Archie in white striped trousers and a navy T-shirt.

WATCH: Prince Archie hold mum Meghan's legs as he walks at home

There were plenty of comments from fans, with one posting: "How cute and adorable," and, "So sweet," wrote another.

It's such a great technique employed by Meghan for teaching her son how to walk... Archie has the security of his mother's legs to hold but the freedom to practice his steps.

© Netflix Prince Harry crawls on all fours with his son Archie in a sweet home video

Harry and Meghan's Netflix series was full of previously unseen footage of their children Archie and his sister, Lilibet.

In one clip, adorable baby Archie is seen on a plane journey with his mother and father. The short video shows young Archie all wrapped up in a white bobble hat, cosy blue top and baby blue blanket as he sits on Meghan's lap for the flight.

The Duchess places a protective arm across her baby boy and he touches her arm with his little hand. Archie looks around the plane with his big brown eyes, which are so like his mother's.

© Netflix Baby Archie on a plan with mum Meghan

HELLO! recently reported that Archie was gifted a cool bike for his fourth birthday, made by California-based brand Specialized.

Jennifer Blevins, who co-owns the bike shop Mad Dogs and Englishmen with British partner Martin Watson, told us that the bike is the Rip Rock Coaster 16" Rainbow Flake in Pink and Turquoise and retails for $249.99.

© Getty Meghan and Harry welcomed Archie in 2019

Jennifer revealed: "The little joke was that it's a very gender-neutral color that doesn't feel too masculine or too feminine. It would work for any kid and it's a bright fun color, and so that's why Martin picked it because he's like, 'Oh, his sister can grow into it.," said Jennifer.

"I joked with him and said, 'Or we could just give her her own,' but we're very kind of frugal people ourselves."