Prince Archie expertly walks beloved pet dog in heart-warming family clip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie is so grown up in sweet video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Prince Archie is adorably grown up in a sweet clip where he walks their pet beagle like a pro.

The family moment was first revealed in the royal couple's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and it was during a trip to the stables to see the horses.

The family have three dogs at their home, two beagles and one labrador.

The young royal sported a dark hoodie and a pair of jeans, along with super-sweet Wellington boots.

The father-daughter duo had a cute moment caught on camera

During the outing, Archie's dad Harry walked ahead, with Princess Lilibet on his shoulders.

This wasn't the only precious moment that was showcased during the Netflix show, as the chosen family moments included storytime at home and Archie baking in their grand kitchen.

Archie loves baking in the kitchen with Meghan's niece

Archie warmed our hearts once again when he candidly described the view from their sprawling Montecito estate at sunset. The Duchess of Sussex asked her son what he thought of the view, and his response was so sweet, he simply said: "So beautiful."

During the clip, two palm trees were clearly visible in the shot, and they are likely to be the same trees that sold the couple on the property in the first place.

The beautiful sunset at Harry and Meghan's home

Speaking to The Cut, Meghan revealed what happened. "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees. See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us'," the Duchess said.

Harry and Meghan chose to also release a very personal clip of Lilibet Diana when she was still in the hospital, after she was born on 4 June 2021. The brand-new baby was resting on her father's chest as she pulled a few faces in her sleep.

Meghan could be heard soothing her daughter, saying: "It's okay. Are you ready to eat? Let's have some milk. Hi Lili."

Lilibet as a baby

Lilibet was wearing a tiny white knitted hat and was wrapped in a colourful printed blanket.

When Lili was born, she looked just like her mum when she was a baby, as an unearthed picture of Meghan on her dad's chest reveals. They are pulling the same pout!

Meghan as a newborn

The Sussexes will be no doubt very pleased with their docuseries as it has just been nominated for a special award.

The news broke on Twitter, with their very personal documentary appearing in the list of nominees for Best Streaming Nonfiction Series in the Hollywood Critics Awards.

Fans quickly added their praise for the show, with one writing: "The Harry & Meghan series should win this category. Very well deserved!! Congratulations to the team for a job well done" and another adding: "Congrats to all nominees. I’ll be rooting for Harry & Meghan!"