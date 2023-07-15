Janette Manrara doesn't have long left to wait before she meets her first baby after sharing an emotional pregnancy update on Friday.

The 39-year-old revealed that she has temporarily moved out of the new Cheshire home she shares with her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec, to relocate back to London to be closer to her doctor as her due date approaches.

Posting a gorgeous photo of her wrapped in tulle material that highlights her baby bump, Janette penned: "Left to London today for the last weeks/days of pregnancy to be near our doctor. Felt quite emotional leaving our house as I knew next time we were home, we would be 3 of us!"

© Nicky Johnston Janette shared this gorgeous photo to reveal her due date is fast approaching

She added: "I cannot wait to meet you. What will you be like? What will you look like? What kind of things will you be into? Such a beautiful and exciting new chapter of our lives. Not long now little one…. Not long."

Her fans and famous friends inundated her with well wishes and also shared their excitement over her impending new arrival. "Oh babe!!!! These moments are so magical and powerful!!! You get to meet them soon!!!" Former Pussycat Dolls singer, Kimberly Wyatt wrote.

© David M. Benett Janette and husband Aljaz Skorjanec are expecting their first child

Pixie Lott, who is pregnant with her first child, said: "Your little one is going to be so special." One fan replied: "Safe travels beautiful, hope everything goes smoothly for you and the baby."

Another added: "Ahhhh Janette you guys are about to enter into the best, most emotional and incredible journey. Just take the time to try and absorb and enjoy every single bit of it! Ahhhhh the tiny small person you have both created and you have grown is about to arrive, I LOVE this."

© Instagram Janette has been keeping her fans updated on her pregnancy journey

Janette and Aljaz appear to be ready for their little one and recently gave HELLO! an exclusive first look at their baby's nursery. Talking about the design, Jannette told us: "I really wanted it to feel like a calm space, not overwhelming and loud, because the baby is going to sleep there and we're about to enter this mad chapter of our lives, so I went for natural, neutral colours like beige and grey." See the nursery in the video below.

WATCH: Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec give HELLO! a tour of their baby's nursery ahead of due date

She added: "Obviously, I'm a Disney fan but I didn't want the room to feel overwhelming, so the ladies from Dove Interiors have found ways of implementing Disney into the nursery without overtaking the whole space and making it feel like it's too much. But there are hints of Disney throughout.” They opted for a magical centrepiece of a Disney wall clock depicting the Magic Kingdom and various characters.

© Dominic Lipinski Janette and Aljaz moved to Cheshire ahead of their baby's arrival

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, first shared news of their pregnancy with HELLO! magazine back in February. Touching on their bittersweet journey to conceive, Janette explained: "For the past couple of years we hadn't been using protection, but nothing was happening, so we thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do.

"I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman's body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing."