Janette Manrara shares never-before-seen photo of baby Lyra for poignant reason

Janette Manrara has shared a gorgeous photo of herself with her baby daughter Lyra, and shared a very poignant message alongside the snap. The Strictly Come Dancing star, who became a mum for the first time after she and her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec, welcomed little Lyra in July 2023, is celebrating her first International Women’s Day with her baby girl, and shared her thoughts on the day with her fans.

In the post, which includes a photo of her in hospital with Lyra as a newborn, she wrote: “Happy International Women’s Day,” accompanied by a white love heart. She continued: “We are all super women, we are all enough, we are all powerful beings of light and love, no matter what our lives look like. This is the moment I became the strongest version of myself to date…. the moment I became a mother to a little woman.

“I hope to raise her in a world where she can do and be anything she wants to be. I will try to show her by example the importance of the self, and the love, unity, and compassion that should be shared amongst all of us always. #InternationalWomensDay #motherofadaughter."

Her fans were full of support, with one writing: “You are truly a Wonder Woman. It’s a pleasure watching you on tv and seeing your talent,” while another person added: “Beautiful photo and beautiful words.”

Janette opened up about being a new mum in an interview with HELLO!, saying: “Every single day is a pinch-yourself moment. Of course, it's very demanding, but the beautiful moments make all the sleepless nights worth it, like when I see her happy and smiling and I'm looking at her with such excitement and anticipation to see what she's going to do next.”

© Instagram Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec's baby daughter Lyra after turning six months old Janette and Aljaz, who are both professional dancers, began IVF treatment after struggling to conceive for two years. Speaking about the decision, the mum-of-one explained: “We thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do. I turn 40 later this year and the NHS offers really good services to women under 40. The doctor said that as soon as I got my period we would start injections, but my period never came.

"I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman’s body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing. I think the baby decided to make Mum and Dad panic a bit before saying, 'Okay, fine, I’m coming up now.'"