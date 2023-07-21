Kate Gosselin breaks her silence on ‘violent’ son Colin’s allegations

Kate is a mother of eight children and star of Jon & Kate Plus 8

The reality television world was rocked recently when former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star, Kate Gosselin, decided to break her silence following allegations made by her son, Collin.

In a detailed Instagram post on July 21, she addressed Collin's claims that she was instrumental in causing a rift between him and his siblings.

Kate began by expressing her reluctance to publicly comment on the sensitive issue, "I have never wanted to have to do this, but I feel I have been backed into a corner and left with no choice," she said.

She went on to divulge that Collin had been diagnosed with multiple psychiatric conditions over the years. This necessitated his placement in a facility for specialized treatment after regular outpatient treatment proved inadequate.

© NBC NewsWire Pictured: (l-r) Kate Gosselin and John Gosselin speak with News Anchor Ann Curry about their twin daughters and sextuplets on NBC News

Kate shares 19-year-old sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Alexis, Aaden, Leah, and Joel, as well as 22-year-old twins Mady and Cara, with her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin.

The 48-year-old mother expressed concern over Collin's behavioral patterns since his move from the facility in 2016 to live with Jon and his sister Hannah.

"Following Jon's removal of Collin from treatment, my son's unpredictable and violent behavior has sadly continued regularly towards Jon, Hannah, and others around him," she stated.

© MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Kate with her daughters

The former reality television star, who had her family life broadcasted on TLC from 2007 to 2017, further described the challenges of dealing with a family member suffering from mental health issues.

Kate stood her ground regarding her past actions, emphasizing that all measures taken were strictly on the advice of Collin's pediatric psychiatrist and team of specialists. She said these precautions were put in place to ensure the safety of all family members, friends, and even their pets.

© E! Entertainment/Getty Kate Gosselin

Reflecting on her son's current state, Kate concluded: "Unfortunately, I believe Collin remains a very troubled young man who continues to need a lot of help."

She also indicated that her family has limited interaction with him due to his previous violent tendencies.

Collin, on his part, suggested in an episode of Vice TV's "Dark Side of the 2000s" that his mother played a significant role in driving a wedge between him and his siblings. He also expressed hope for a future reconciliation. "I really, really hope one day that we can all reconnect and put the show behind us and just be siblings again," he said.

© Greg Doherty/Getty Jon Gosselin attends Brooke & Mark's Marriage Soiree "The Magic Of Hollywood"

Jon also confessed in the same episode about his lack of access to the children Kate had custody of after their 2009 divorce: "I have no answers. Like, none. It's the worst."

Collin's allegations have sparked reactions from other family members, with Mady Gosselin slamming him for his comments about their family.

Kate appears in World's Toughest Test

"I do not owe my allegiance to any person(s) who has physically threatened me and every member of my immediate family," she said.

In response, Jon praised Collin's courage in speaking out about his experiences and expressed disappointment over Mady's remarks. "It took courage for Collin to sit down and speak about his past and the last thing I would have expected was more abuse to come his way from a sibling that hasn't seen or spoken to him since he was in sixth grade “ he told People.