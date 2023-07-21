Nicole Kidman gives rare update on her daughters Sunday, 14 and Faith, 12

When Australian actress Nicole Kidman recently sat down with co-star Zoe Saldana for an interview about their upcoming Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness, she unexpectedly delved into a more personal topic: her affection for her homeland and her family's love for visiting.

Beaming, Nicole revealed her youngest daughters' fondness for Australia. Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12, whom she shares with husband Keith Urban, are particularly smitten with their Down Under adventures.

"The girls love it too. We're very much always back and forth. It's a huge part of our life seeing my sister and all my nieces and nephews and mama," the 56-year-old star told Angela Bishop of Studio 10.

Nicole & Keith's daughters made a rare appearance via video link at an awards ceremony

Discussing the dynamic in their home in another recent interview, The Hours star chatted on the Something to Talk About podcast to Stellar editor-in-chief Sarrah Le Marquand, which was released on Sunday.

Nicole and Keith prefer to keep their children out of the spotlight

She said: "There's a lot of great energy in our house and really different ideas that bounce around from all walks of life."

She continued: " My sister [Antonia Kidman] has six children as well, so we have a lot of that. A lot of ages and a lot of perspectives on the world. Everyone has their voice, and I think it keeps you engaged in what's happening in the world."

The family's transpacific bond extends beyond these biographical details. The Nine Perfect Strangers actress also opened up about her relationship with her older children, Bella, 30, and Connor, 28, adopted during her previous marriage to Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise.

Nicole and Keith's daughters had a small part in her mini-series The Undoing

Although her professional and personal life has taken her across the globe, Nicole's family clearly remains deeply connected to their Australian roots.

This connection is also reflected in Nicole and Keith's notable real estate portfolio in Sydney. In May, they made their sixth property purchase in the city, investing $7.7 million in another apartment.

This recent addition to the Landmark Latitude building in Milsons Point brings the couple's total investment in the complex to a staggering $27.5 million.

Their impressive property collection includes the highest sold unit in the tower—a consolidated penthouse apartment initially bought for $6 million in 2009.

Over the years, they added three more apartments, costing $2.68 million, $2.78 million, and $1.35 million, thereby carving out a significant home base for their Sydney visits.