Gwen Stefani's son Zuma is her twin in rare close-up with famous mom

The singer is married to Blake Shelton and shares her three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani's middle son is growing up to look more like his mom every day and their latest outing proves it.

The No Doubt singer stepped out for a baseball game in Los Angeles with her two sons, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, nine, and shared a close up on Instagram, which had fans seeing double.

In the image, Gwen and Zuma were decked out in Anaheim Angels merchandise and showed off their matching smiles.

The teen flashed his cute dimples and the resemblance to his famous mom was uncanny. Zuma is growing up fast and will soon ring in his 15th birthday.

Last year, his dad, Gavin Rossdale, gave insight into his son's character when he posted a heartfelt message on his big day. He wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY ZUMA - my sweetest boy you are the shine of my sun. I love everything about you. A magical boy indeed.

© Instagram/Gwen Stefani Gwen Stefani with son Zuma

"Layers on layers. So happy you're mine. You've even made me fall in like with baseball. YOU HAVE AN ARM OF GOLD.

"And you can hit the life out of a ball that flies at 80 mph. You're amazing. We are gonna celebrate hard. Because that's how we roll."

© Getty Gwen with her three sons she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale

Gwen also shared a selection of photos as fans called him her "mini-me," and, "twin".

The Voice judge is also a mom to her oldest son, Kingston, 17, and her boys enjoyed spending much of the summer break in the UK with their dad.

Gwen was also there performing while her husband, Blake Shelton, stayed on their ranch in Oklahoma. While they don't have any children together, the country music star is a doting stepdad to Gwen's three boys.

© Instagram Gavin enjoyed the summer with his sons in London

Last year, he revealed he was stepping away from his role on The Voice, to focus more on family.

Back in October, Blake released a statement about his departure after a 12-year run on the show, saying: "I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it's time for me to step away from The Voice after next season."

© Getty Blake loves being a stepdad to Gwen's sons

He went on to thank some special people: "I've made lifelong bonds with Carson [Daly] and every single one of my coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani."

© Instagram/Gavin Rossdale Gavin is also a dad to Daisy Lowe

Blake explained his decision in an interview with People and said: "You don’t know what your regrets are going to be until you look back one day. I feel like my regrets would be, if I stayed on this path, that I am missing out on some more important things in life — and for now, that’s our kids."