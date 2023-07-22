Gemma Atkinson shares first photo of baby son and adorable name - and he looks just like Gorka!

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez certainly have their hands full with their new arrival, and on Saturday Gemma took to social media to share the first photo of their son, while also revealing his sweet name.

The couple chose the name Thiago for their baby boy, and Gemma shared a snap of young Thiago in his cot, eyes wide open as he looked at his new surroundings. The days-old tot was already sporting Gorka's brown hair and had his arms raised while being dressed in an adorable blue shirt and wrapped up in a spotted white blanket.

WATCH: Pregnant Gemma Atkinson intrigues fans with unique home ritual

Confirming the name, the former Strictly finalist shared: "Thiago Thomas Marquez. Our family is complete," alongside a blue heart emoji. Gorka reshared the photo on his Instagram, hailing the baby as his "little man" while also adding a pair of blue heart emojis.

Fans were quick to react to the heart-melting snap, including Gorka's recent Strictly partner Helen Skelton, who herself is a mum-of-three, as she commented: "Perfection."

© Instagram Gemma shared the first look at baby Thiago

Co-star Carlos Gu added: "Our babe boy! Can't wait to meet him," alongside a string of purple heart emojis while a third shared: "Wow he definitely takes after Gorka with the Mediterranean look, little cutie, congratulations."

A fourth posted: "Absolutely beautiful - love his name, congratulations to you all," and a fifth penned: "Congratulations. My grandson is called Thiago he will be 6 months on Monday."

The Strictly pair are already parents to daughter Mia

Thiago is a name of Portuguese origin and is very similar to the Anglo-Saxon name James. The sweet name means 'may God protect' as well as 'holder of the heel'.

Gemma and Gorka announced their new arrival on Wednesday where doting mum Gemma gushed: "Little man is here! He arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful. We're all home together soaking up this lovely bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all your lovely wishes. Our family is complete."

© Instagram Gemma confirmed her pregnancy in January

The Strictly lovebirds - who met on the BBC show in 2017 - are already parents to their daughter Mia, whom they welcomed in July 2019. "Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be," Gemma added to her announcement post. The former Hollyoaks actress shared news of her pregnancy back in January with a series of touching photos.

RELATED: Gemma Atkinson breaks silence after announcing birth of baby boy

MORE: Gemma Atkinson's fiancé Gorka Marquez is overjoyed as he celebrates in new family video

Alongside the pictures, she gushed: "Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I've officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year."We feel so incredibly blessed and grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she's adamant he's going to be called Barbie."