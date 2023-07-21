Gemma Atkinson has shared the candid comment her daughter Mia made after Gemma and Gorka Marquez welcomed their baby boy. The radio DJ, who announced the birth of her second child earlier this week, took to her social media to reveal what her four-year-old daughter said.

Posting the message on Instagram Stories, Gemma wrote: "Mia just sat me down, looked me in the eye with that deep thought look and said, 'Mummy, why does your tummy still look like it has a baby in it even though my brother is out?'"

The mother-of-two then accompanied the quote with some laughing-face emojis and a funny gif, showing that she saw the humour in her little one's question.

Earlier on in the week, Gemma and Gorka proudly announced they had welcomed their second child together. Although the parents didn't reveal the name of their son, they were pleased to announce that he had arrived safely.

Posting the same message on their Instagram Stories, they wrote: "Little man is here! Her arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful. Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be [laughing face emoji]."

She added: "We're all home together soaking up this lovely bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all your lovely wishes. Our family is complete."

© Instagram Gemma shared the relatable comment on her Instagra,

After revealing their happy news, Gemma then followed up on social media with a message that paid tribute to the NHS staff who looked after her and her family as she gave birth to their new baby.

© Instagram Gemma Atkinson shared news of her birth on Wednesday 19th July

She penned: "And a massive Thank you to the maternity unit at the Royal Bolton Hospital. You are all angels. We honestly couldn't have asked for better care from you all. Just as you were with Mia, your care and expertise was wonderful. Thank you #nhsworkers," alongside a blue love heart emoji.

© Instagram Gemma was positively glowing before she gave birth

Gemma had previously told her fans how she hoped their son would arrive soon due to Gorka's upcoming work commitments on Strictly. The professional dancer will commence training next month for rehearsals before he'll be filming with his celebrity dance partner when the series kicks off in September.

© Instagram Gemma and Mia are already parents to daughter, Mia

The mother-of-two had documented the majority of her pregnancy and kept her fans in the loop when it came to any exciting updates. Shortly before giving birth, she shared a final bump photo. Gemma could be seen smiling as stood outside a café wearing a comfy pink coat. She wrote at the time: "Still standing, still eating cake. Little man still lovely and comfy #40weeks."