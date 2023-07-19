Actress Gemma Atkinson and her Strictly Come Dancing fiancé Gorka Marquez have welcomed their second child together, they announced on Wednesday 19 July.

We're thrilled for the couple here at HELLO! and for Gemma and Gorka's daughter Mia, age four, who is now a big sister!

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez announce new TV show

Gemma had previously told her fans how she hoped her little boy would arrive soon due to Gorka's upcoming work commitments on Strictly, which will take him away from home for training and filming with his celebrity dance partner. They are bound to be feeling huge relief that their son is here before daddy leaves.

The former Hollyoaks star shared her happy news on Instagram, posting: "Little man is here! He arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful."

She added: "We're all home together soaking up this lovely bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all your lovely wishes. Our family is complete."

Gemma Atkinson announced the birth of her baby boy on Wednesday

Gemma previously told her followers about the birth: "I’m very much still in the mindset of he’ll arrive when he’s ready as opposed to a specific date. However, it would be nice if he was ready quite soon so he could spend a little longer with his Papa before rehearsals start (and I could also that way potentially get at least a few hours' sleep)."

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka with daughter Mia

The star mum had also spoken about how she believed her baby's birth date was spiritually predetermined, and the thought was helping her stay calm in her final weeks of pregnancy.

Gemma wrote: "Lastly, and this may be a tad woo woo for some [laughing face emoji] but I believe little man’s birth date, plan and time has already been decided in the spiritual realm anyway. The physical side, the portal is me. But my angels & guides know how and when he’s arriving, and I feel comfort with them around me."

© Karwai Tang Gemma Atkinson has welcomed her second child

The mum-of-two is a fan of using crystals to bring about positive energy and recently revealed how she will include them in her birth plan.

Alongside a video clip of crystals charging outside in the sunshine at their Manchester family home, Gemma explained: "I am that crazy crystal lady, charging them up before they go back in their rooms. Crystals in the house, incense everywhere, that's how I roll.

"I'm going to take some of these into the hospital with me, but no-one will know as they'll be in my bra – I've also got some oils for my wrists. We're zen, we're zen in this house."

With all these good vibes, we bet Gemma's newborn son is one chilled little guy.