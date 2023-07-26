Strictly's Gemma Atkinson shares hospital bed photo as she opens up about son's birth

Last week, Gemma Atkinson and her fiancé Gorka Marquez shared the happy news of the arrival of their son Thiago.

On Wednesday, the proud mum-of-two opened up to her Instagram followers as she revealed the details of the newborn's birth story.

The actress and presenter posted a photo of herself smiling in a hospital bed and wrote: "Lots of you have asked if I got my much hoped for VBAC [vaginal birth after caesarean section]…

"This was me on Mon 17th July 3hrs after an elected C section. I didn't get my vaginal birth. My waters broke and I went into labour and stayed at home for as long as possible (it helped that the Wimbledon men's final was on!)

"My contractions got down to every 6 mins or so and then slowly just stopped. We headed into the hospital 24hrs after my waters broke as they had changed colour a little. Thiago had opened his bowels. Thanks son… [laughing emoji]."

She went on: "I was given the choice of the artificial hormone to induce labour again or a section. Weeks ago we said if it came down to that we would 100% go with the section.

"I had the hormone injection with Mia and it was awful plus after that it ended up in an emergency C section and PPH anyway. This time was SO much more relaxed.

"It was actually a wonderful experience and it just so happened that the same surgeon who delivered Mia was on shift. So she delivered Thiago as well.

"Of course recovery is still tough, it's a huge operation regardless, but I couldn't be happier in the outcome of how he arrived. It felt like somehow it was meant to be this way.

My incredible mum has moved in this week while Gorka is away which me and Mia are loving. Although I have to keep reminding her to stop buying me pastries…"

Gorka was among the first to respond, posting two red heart emojis and writing: "My super Mum".

His co-star and the couple's friend Janette Manrara, who is expecting her first baby with husband Aljaz Skorjanec, commented: "You are a superwoman, regardless of how he came into this world! So happy that he is well as are you! CONGRATULATIONS AGAIN!!"

One of Gemma's many fans sweetly chimed in: "You inspire so many. Your honesty is fabulous. Not many people get the birth of choice. It’s so hard to comprehend sometimes. Thank you for your honesty. What a wonderful family. Wishing you all the very best. X."

Earlier in the day, Gemma melted hearts with a brand-new video of her newborn son. Taking to Instagram Stories, the mother-of-two, 38, posted a precious video of her bundle of joy enjoying a bonding moment with his sister, Mia.

In the heartwarming clip, Mia, four, could be seen gently cradling her baby brother whilst at home in Gemma and Gorka's plush Manchester home. Mia looked every inch the doting sister as she tended to Thiago whilst watching the TV.