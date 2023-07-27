Gemma Atkinson has taken to social media to share an emotional update with her fans shortly after she gave birth to her baby son, Thiago.

The former Strictly Come Dancing finalist, who shares her newborn as well as four-year-old daughter Mia with her fiancé Gorka Marquez, was explaining to her followers how her beloved dogs, Norman and Ollie, have taken to a new baby in the home.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson fights back tears in emotional update

"Lots of people asking about Norman and Ollie," Gemma, 38, said in a video posted on her Instagram Stories, adding: "They're currently at my mum's with my stepdad." She went on to explain how the pooches came home at met Thiago shortly after Gemma and Gorka brought the newborn home but reacted differently to how they did when the proud parents brough Mia home four years ago.

"Because they're so much older now, Ollie came over but he's got cataracts and he was bumping into him and couldn't really see him." Gemma then added that when her baby son cries, Norman goes over to the cot and whimpers out of concern.

The mother-of-two then became emotional as she spoke about how her dogs are older now compared to when she welcomed her first child. "Four years in dog years is a long time, so they've got older as well," turning away from the camera and fanning her eyes, Gemma then said: "Oh I can't bear it," before adding: "Hormones!" referencing her fighting back the tears.

MORE: Gorka Marquez makes honest parenting confession amid spending time away from kids Thiago and Mia

MORE: Gemma Atkinson shares adorable first look at baby Thiago bonding with sister Mia - watch

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Gemma Atkinson on Lorraine

Gemma has been taking it easy at home since she welcomed Thiago earlier this month, meanwhile, Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Gorka Marquez has left the family home to head to the capital as the rehearsals for the BBC Latin and ballroom competition commence.

© Instagram Gemma shared the first look at baby Thiago

But Gemma has taken it in her stride and even shared some details about the birth of Thiago. Taking to Instagram, she said: "Lots of you have asked if I got my much hoped for VBAC [vaginal birth after caesarean section].

Gemma with partner Gorka and daughter Mia

"This was me on Mon 17th July 3hrs after an elected C section. I didn't get my vaginal birth. My waters broke and I went into labour and stayed at home for as long as possible (it helped that the Wimbledon men's final was on!)"

Gemma continued: "My contractions got down to every 6 mins or so and then slowly just stopped. We headed into the hospital 24hrs after my waters broke as they had changed colour a little. Thiago had opened his bowels. Thanks, son… [laughing emoji]."

© Instagram Gorka shared some sweet photos of daughter Mia, showcasing their family-friendly garden in the background

The Radio DJ and actress then said: "I was given the choice of the artificial hormone to induce labour again or a section. Weeks ago, we said if it came down to that we would 100% go with the section. I had the hormone injection with Mia and it was awful plus after that it ended up in an emergency C section and PPH anyway. This time was SO much more relaxed."