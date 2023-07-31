Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy sends crowd into frenzy with special gesture during latest Renaissance appearance

The "Break My Soul" singer's 11-year-old has been joining her mom on stage during the Renaissance tour

Since kicking off her highly-anticipated Renaissance tour earlier this summer, Beyoncé has come back on stage weekend after weekend leaving fans in awe with her fashion, on-stage visuals, vocals, and everything in between.

And while she is an expert in commanding attention, she has allowed some competition from her very own daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 11, who has shared the spotlight with her mom – impressively so – on several occasions. She made her official Renaissance debut on May 26 in Paris, almost two weeks after the tour's premiere.

Blue's latest moment on stage came on Sunday, July 30 during her mom's second night at the MetLife stadium in New Jersey, and though she already has her choreography down to a T, there was an extra special gesture on her part that left fans going extra wild.

WATCH: Blue Ivy performs on stage with Beyoncé at the Renaissance Tour in NYC

The super talented tween first came out to perform the song "My Power" from the 2019 Lion King soundtrack, and the crowd quickly erupted in cheers as soon as she began dancing.

However, she truly stole the show later on in the concert when she came back on stage during "Black Parade," and as soon as the cameras were again focused on her, she zipped down her jacket, revealing – and proudly flashing – a jersey she had on underneath with "New York" emblazoned on it.

MORE: Inside Jay-Z's eye-watering multi-million dollar luxury watch collection

As she made a heart shape with her fans and took in the crowd's wild cheers and praise, the cameras then flashed to her mom, who was smiling ear-to-ear, beaming with pride as she looked down onto her daughter.

The moment was a sweet nod to the NYC-area crowd, plus to Blue's own roots, as her father Jay-Z is a native New Yorker.

MORE: Beyonce and mini-me daughter Blue Ivy twin in matching outfits in epic behind-the-scenes images

MORE: Beyoncé shares tender moment on stage with daughter Blue Ivy that leaves fans thrilled

Beyoncé and the legendary rapper, who tied the knot in 2008, share three kids together: they welcomed Blue in 2012, and twins Rumi and Sir, six, in 2017.

© Instagram Beyoncé and Blue are a true dynamic duo

The "Drunk in Love" hitmaker's mom, Tina Knowles, recently expressed her own pride over her granddaughter, as she told People: "She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she's just getting better and better."

She then joked: "Well, this is a heels family. You're trained early to walk in heels," adding: "But yeah, she's having the time of her life."

© Instagram Blue is already as tall as her mom too

The Houston native continued: "I couldn't be more proud of her because she really worked hard," and maintained: "So I'm the proud grandma, always."

Plus, she recently shared a clip on Instagram from an interview where Jay-Z's mom Gloria Carter also opened up about her granddaughter. She told radio personality Angie Martinez: "I told my son and daughter-in-law, 'You know you guys have opened up a door,' because now everybody is going to be expecting to see Blue Ivy dancing with her mom."

© Instagram The tween is already a star in her own right

Blue was only nine years old when she scored her very first Grammy award back in 2021 alongside her mom for their song "Brown Skin Girl," making blue the second-youngest person in history to win a Grammy award.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé has the most Grammy wins in history, 32, while Jay-Z has 24 wins, and they both are tied for 88 nominations.