Hilary Swank celebrates extra special 49th birthday as first-time mom since welcoming twins

It's an extra special day over at Hilary Swank's house, as not only is she celebrating her 49th birthday, but it's her very first birthday as a mom.

The actress became a first-time mom earlier this year. She announced the birth of her twins, whose names remain undisclosed, in April.

She made her first public appearance since announcing she was expecting when she walked the Golden Globes red carpet this January – baby bump on full display courtesy of her form-fitting, emerald green gown – alongside her husband, Philip Schneider.

Her impossibly sweet birth announcement came on Easter weekend. She took to Instagram on April 9th and shared a stunning photo where she appears in a robe giving her back to the camera, carrying her two new bundles of joy as she looked out at a beautiful sunset.

She revealed the sex of her twins with a cheeky caption, writing: "It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it.

"Happy Easter!" she then wrote, adding: "Posting from pure Heaven," and was quickly flooded with plenty of congratulatory messages from her celebrity friends and fans alike.

© Instagram The actress welcomed her twins in April

"Welcome home angels," Mariska Hargitay wrote, adding: "I can't stop staring at this beauty," as Lindsay Lohan commented: "Congratulations!!!!!!!!! God bless!" and Kate Hudson said: "Happy Easter Mama," plus Sharon Stone also piped in with: "God bless honey. This is the most extraordinary journey ever. So happy for you all," and Katie Couric added: "So happy for you Hilary!!!"

Though Hilary did share the occasional update during her pregnancy, since welcoming her babies, she appears to be focusing on soaking up all the baby love and has largely kept away from social media.

© Getty The actress and her husband of five years on the red carpet

Her last glimpse into her home and family life came on June 28, though rather than an update on her twins, she shared a sweet photo of her fur babies instead.

The mom-of-two shared an epic photo of her pups (five of them!) taking up all the space on her bed, all of them looking at her, as if daring her to push them out of their cozy spot.

© Instagram The star recently shared a photo of her other babies!

"So I walked into my bedroom to find this display of rescue dog nap yumminess…" she wrote, adding: "Can you even? Terrific Teddy, Super Sufi, Kinetic Kai, Dashing Dunton and Mama Moon all divinely spread out on @potterybarn's cozy Belgian Linen. Best nap ever."

"Where are the real babies gonna go???" one fan couldn't help but ask, as another fan endearingly wrote: "These pups exude love and protective energy!"

As for her birthday celebrations, Hilary has yet to share a glimpse of those, though she did take to her Instagram Stories to repost an adorable video montage a fan made for her featuring tweets from fellow fans writing what they love most about the star.