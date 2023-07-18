Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy praised by grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson for Renaissance performances: 'She really worked hard'

The 32-time Grammy-winning singer's daughter has been by her mom's side during her Renaissance tour

Amid Beyoncé's highly-anticipated Renaissance tour, while all eyes and ears have of course been on her, the global superstar has had some competition served up on behalf of her own daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

Shortly after the "Drunk in Love" singer kickstarted her world stadium tour – her first since The Formation World Tour in 2016 – she had her daughter join her on stage, and the eleven-year-old has left fans, and her family, thoroughly impressed with her dance movies and on stage presence.

Beyoncé shares three kids with her husband Jay-Z, who she married in 2008; they welcomed Blue Ivy in 2012, and twins Rumi and Sir, six, in 2017.

While fans are certainly loving seeing Blue Ivy on stage, no one is more proud than her grandmother, Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles-Lawson.

Speaking with People at the HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala over the weekend, Tina said: "She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she's just getting better and better."

She then joked: "Well, this is a heels family. You're trained early to walk in heels," adding: "But yeah, she's having the time of her life."

© Getty Blue Ivy has done several performances on tour

The Houston native continued: "I couldn't be more proud of her because she really worked hard," and maintained: "So I'm the proud grandma, always."

At just 11, Blue Ivy has already performed in front of hundreds of thousands of her mom's biggest fans, and when asked about her confidence, her grandmother said: "Oh, to the sky, to the sky. Yes."

© Instagram Blue has been having the time of her life

Though Beyoncé's Renaissance tour kicked off on May 10th in Stockholm, Sweden at the Friends Arena, Blue Ivy made her on stage debut on May 26 during her mom's Paris concert, stepping out and dazzling concert-goers with her choreography to "My Power."

And as she continues to impress fans and beyond with her dance movies, Tina has never shied away from publicly expressing her support and pride for Blue.

© Getty The tween is a star in her own right

Recently, she shared a clip from an interview where Jay-Z's mom Gloria Carter opened up about her granddaughter, and she told radio personality Angie Martinez: "I told my son and daughter-in-law, 'You know you guys have opened up a door,' because now everybody is going to be expecting to see Blue Ivy dancing with her mom."

© Instagram Blue is almost at her mom's height too

"Grandma Gloria [is] proud of our baby Blue Ivy," Tina wrote in her caption on Instagram at the time.

Blue Ivy has always been destined for greatness, and in fact, she was only nine years old when she scored her very first Grammy award.

© Getty Beyonce celebrating at the MTV VMAs in 2014 with Blue and Jay-Z

Alongside her mom, the two won the sought-after music nod for their song "Brown Skin Girl" in 2021, making blue the second-youngest person in history to win a Grammy award

Meanwhile, Beyoncé has the most Grammy wins in history, 32, while Jay-Z has 24 wins, and they both are tied for 88 nominations.