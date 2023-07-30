Beyoncé shares tender moment on stage with daughter Blue Ivy that leaves fans thrilled

Blue has joined her mom on stage several times on the hit global tour

Beyoncé brought her smash Renaissance World Tour to East Rutherford's MetLife stadium on Saturday, July 29 for the first of two shows for New York and New Jersey residents.

The celebrated singer and performer, 41, brought out a multitude of her biggest hits and the entirety of her latest release, 2022's Renaissance, for the packed crowd.

Alongside tributes, high-end production, and fashion, one of the big surprises for the show was an appearance from her eldest daughter with Jay Z, Blue Ivy Carter. Check it out in the video below!

WATCH: Blue Ivy performs on stage with Beyoncé at the Renaissance Tour in NYC

The 11-year-old has joined her mom on occasion since the May 26 show in Paris, and has since been credited as one of the tour's official dancers.

She joined her mom on stage as she began the song 'My Power', which samples Kendrick Lamar's hit 'Be Alright', and Blue remained for another performance of the song 'Black Parade'.

The mother-daughter duo looked like twins, both wearing identical orange and silver jerseys that sported the symbol "IV," with Blue syncing up in lock-step with the singer's camo-clad backup dancers.

© Getty Images The 11-year-old first performed at the May 26 show in Paris

After the song ended, Beyoncé addressed the crowd with: "Ladies and gentlemen, Blue Ivy Carter," and proudly watched as her daughter greeted the 80,000+ attendees and blew kisses.

She briefly even paused her performance to watch her daughter walk up the ramp and offstage, a proud smile pasted on her face throughout as audiences cheered and screamed.

Beyoncé's mother and Blue Ivy's doting grandma, Tina Knowles, spoke with People earlier in the month about her granddaughter's skills, praising her for her work ethic.

© Instagram Beyoncé has been incredibly proud of her daughter each time

"Well, this is a heels family. You're trained early to walk in heels," she told the outlet. "But yeah, she's having the time of her life, and I couldn't be more proud of her because she really worked hard."

While this isn't the first time Blue has joined her mom on stage or in one of her projects, it was a tall ask all the same, with Tina adding: ""She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she's just getting better and better.

© Getty Images The singer performed at the MetLife Stadium on Saturday, July 29

"So I'm the proud grandma, always," she gushed, adding that because of her global Renaissance prowess, her confidence had soared "to the sky, to the sky."

After her first appearance in Paris, the 'Break My Soul' singer took to Instagram with a slew of photos from her daughter's big debut and a loving message.

© Getty Images Blue joined the dancers for a medley of 'My Power' and 'Black Parade'

"My beautiful first born. I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel," she wrote. She and Jay Z are also parents to twins Rumi and Sir, six.