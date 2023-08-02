Aljaz Skorjanec makes candid parenting confession in new videos with baby Lyra

Aljaz Skorjanec could not be more in love with his brand new little girl, baby Lyra, whom he and his adoring wife, Janette Manrara welcomed on Saturday. In a new slew of touching videos, Aljaz made a confession about life with their special bundle.

Taking to his Instagram account, the former Strictly Come Dancing professional filmed himself at quarter to one in the morning ready to do the night feed and continued to update fans throughout the night.

© Instagram The pair couldn't be more proud

Talking to the camera, he confessed: "I never thought that I would enjoy [staying up], I've stayed up in my life for different reasons but I never thought I would enjoy staying up and staring at someone sleeping…I'm loving it, I can't wait for her to wake up and change her diaper!" After the sweet confession, he shared another update from Lyra's changing routine before posting an adorable new video alongside his little one, which you can see in the video below.

Aljaz Skorjanec shares adorable video with baby Lyra

It's safe to say Aljaz and Janette are soaking up every moment of their baby bubble and wasted no time in sharing their first moments with their daughter on Instagram. The couple announced the news they had become parents with a touching black and white photo. In the hospital snap, mum Janette could be seen smiling holding her precious newborn whilst lying in a hospital bed, meanwhile Aljaz stood behind his two girls and beamed for the camera.

Captioning the post were the words: "Lyra Rose Skorjanec July 28, 2023," alongside a rose emoji. Friends and fans of the duo were quick to weigh in with a slew of sweet comments about their happy news. Ashley Roberts replied: "Lyra Rose is here!!!!." Fellow Strictly alumni James Jordan added: "So happy for you both [red love heart emoji] Sending love from the Jordans." Kevin Clifton penned: "Congrats guys!!!," alongside a red love heart emoji.

© Instagram Janette shared the joyful news she has given birth to a little girl Lyra Rose with a sweet photo on Instagram

Oti Mabuse penned: "CONGRATULATIONS [string of sweet emojis] best news ever." The pair also documented the special moment they brought Lyra home for the first time. Posting a picture of Lyra Rose in her car seat in the back of the car, captioned: "Our first road trip as a family heading home today! Lyra Rose is very cosy."

Little did Lyra know the most beautiful nursery is ready for her. The couple shared the first look at the special room exclusively with HELLO!. The calm space is an elegant charcoal grey and beige theme, with subtle Disney touches throughout - as Janette is a major Disney fan.

Janette and Aljaz showed HELLO! around their baby's nursery ahead of their due date

"Obviously, I'm a Disney fan but I didn’t want the room to feel overwhelming," Jannette explained. "So the ladies from Dove Interiors have found ways of implementing Disney into the nursery without overtaking the whole space and making it feel like it's too much. But there are hints of Disney throughout."