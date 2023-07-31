Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec's baby name explained

The Strictly stars named their little one Lyra Rose for a sentimental reason

This weekend saw Strictly icons Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec welcome their daughter Lyra Rose, and her pretty name has a special meaning behind it.

Janette and Aljaz announced the arrival of their bundle of joy on Instagram, simply writing: "Lyre Rose Skorjanec. July 28, 2023," with compliments pouring in on their choice of name. "Gorgeous name," one fan wrote, while another added: "What a beautiful name."

A third wrote: "Magical name," while a fourth added: "I absolutely adore the name!"

© Instagram Janette shared the joyful news she has given birth to a little girl Lyra Rose

Lyra Rose's name is a huge hit with the dancing couple's fans, but what does her moniker mean? HELLO! did some digging to find out…

What does Janette and Aljaz's baby name mean?

Lyra is an increasingly popular name right now, with Ed Sheeran naming his and Cherry Seaborn naming their first daughter Lyra Antarctica. It makes sense that Ed, a musician, and dancers Aljaz and Janette chose the name Lyra, as it has musical roots.

© Getty Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are thrilled with their baby girl

Lyra is a name taken from Greek mythology, with Lyra meaning Harp, making it perfect for music-loving parents such as Aljaz and Janette, who met while on the dancefloor of Strictly.

The couple's name of choice is also big news at the moment due to Philip Pulman's series of novels, His Dark Materials, which was adapted into a BBC show, and sees the lead character named Lyra.

Rose is a perennially popular middle name, and is known for being the epitome of femininity.

What have Janette and Aljaz said about parenthood?

The dancing pros are in a happy newborn bubble at the moment, but have been keeping fans updated on their journey, with Aljaz sharing a blissed-out photo of himself gazing adoringly at his daughter.

In the adorable snap, Aljaz smiled as he looked over the edge of his little girl's cot, with the her sleeping face just visible. The new dad captioned the cute image: "Love at every sight. I haven't moved today."

© Instagram Aljaz beamed at his little girl

The arrival of their daughter was extra special for the couple, with Lyra born on the anniversary of the eve of their final wedding reception in 2017.

Aljaz and Janette celebrated their wedding with three ceremonies over a three-week period that began on 15 July in London. They went on to have another two ceremonies in Slovenia and Miami, Florida.

Now the duo has extra reason to celebrate the special day!

