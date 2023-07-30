Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec shares adorable new photo of baby Lyra - and he's besotted

The Strictly Come Dancing star and his wife Janette Manrara are new parents

Just a few days into new fatherhood and former Strictly dancer Aljaz Skorjanec is already such a doting parent.

The star took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday to show the sweetest glimpse of his family life with wife Janette Manrara and their newborn daughter, Lyra Rose.

In an adorable picture, Aljaz smiled as he looked over the edge of his little girl's crib, where the edge of her sleeping face could just be seen. The new dad captioned the cute image: "Love at every sight. I haven't moved today."

© Instagram Aljaz beamed at his little girl

Aljaz and Janette, who both shot to fame on the iconic BBC dance competition, welcomed their daughter on Friday, sharing the happy news on social media the following day.

© Getty Janette and Aljaz were so happy to become parents

The couple first publicly revealed their pregnancy news in an exclusive interview with HELLO! in February, telling us that they had been preparing to go through IVF when they found out the happy news.

© Nicky Johnston The couple revealed the happy news in February

Speaking at the time, Aljaz said: "I was beside myself. I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long. We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test.

"I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The couple have been married since 2017

The couple then described their 12-week scan, with Janette saying: "I was overwhelmed with emotion because it was real.

"There really was a little human being growing inside me. I didn't realise how much they moved; the baby was literally flipping about. We saw the arms moving and the feet moving and it was pretty magical. The doctor said, 'It's already dancing.'"

© Dave J Hogan Aljaz with former Strictly partner Sara Davies

On Saturday, the happy couple took to Instagram on Saturday with the sweetest black-and-white photo to announce the news of their new arrival. The proud parents couldn't have looked happier in their first family photo.

© Getty The duo were fan favourites on the BBC show

Mum Janette was simply glowing as she lay in a hospital bed cuddling her new bundle. Meanwhile, dad Aljaz stood behind his girls and beamed for the camera.

Captioning the post were the words: "Lyra Rose Skorjanec July 28, 2023," alongside a rose emoji. Friends were over the moon for the Strictly Come Dancing pros, with Ashley Roberts replying: "Lyra Rose is here!!!!," next to two red love hearts and two rose emojis.

© Getty The couple attending a VIP Gala event

Charlotte Hawkins penned: " Ah amazing!! Big congratulations to you both, sending loads of love [two red love heart emojis]." Fans also couldn't wait to weigh in on the exciting news. "Congratulations on the birth of your baby girl, hope you are all doing well xx," one penned.

© Getty Janette was a glowing expectant mum

A second added: "Congrats guys she is so beautiful so happy for you all." In May, the couple went on a romantic 'babymoon' in Slovenia before their baby's arrival.

Miami-born Strictly star Janette posted a romantic snapshot of herself on her Instagram page which showed her cosying up to her beau whilst on their holiday. Janette looked radiant in the picture as she enjoyed a tranquil moment relaxing on a sun lounger.