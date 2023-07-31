Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec leave hospital with baby Lyra in sweet new update

Janette announced the arrival of their little girl on Saturday

Janette Manrara and her husband Aljaz Skorjanec delighted fans on Monday with a precious new photo featuring their newborn daughter, Lyra Rose.

In the black-and-white snapshot, which was shared to Instagram, Janette, 39, and Aljaz, 33, looked every inch the doting parents as they carried their little one in a baby car seat.

Aljaz was pictured gazing adoringly at his wife as they appeared to carry their bundle of joy back home from hospital. He looked his usual dapper self in a smart white T-shirt and dark shorts, whilst Janette showed off her fashionable side in a black dress adorned with funky white stars.

"Step by step," the duo penned in their respective captions, followed by a trio of red heart emojis.

The post quickly racked up thousands of likes, with many followers flooding the comments section with sweet messages. "Aww I'm glad you are all going home together," noted one, while another remarked: "First steps as a beautiful family of three. Happy adventures ahead."

A third commented: "What a gorgeous photo - many congratulations to you both," and a fourth added: "Aww, a new chapter… Enjoy your little bundle of joy."

The happy couple, who wed in 2017, announced the arrival of their little one on Saturday. To celebrate their daughter's arrival, Janette and Aljaz shared an angelic black-and-white image which showed Janette cradling Lyra Rose.

Proud mum Janette was simply glowing as she lay in a hospital bed cuddling her new bundle. Doting dad Aljaz, meanwhile, stood behind his girls and flashed a huge smile.

"Lyra Rose Skorjanec July 28, 2023," the duo noted in their captions. Friends were over the moon for the Strictly Come Dancing pros, with Ashley Roberts replying: "Lyra Rose is here!!!!," next to two red love hearts and two rose emojis. Charlotte Hawkins penned: " Ah amazing!! Big congratulations to you both, sending loads of love [two red love heart emojis]."

Fans also couldn't wait to weigh in on the exciting news. "Congratulations on the birth of your baby girl, hope you are all doing well xx," one penned.

A second added: "Congrats guys she is so beautiful, so happy for you all," while a third commented: "GUYS!!!! Congratulations! This is the best news! Lyra, what a stunning life you will have with these two as parents."

The lovebirds revealed their pregnancy news in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine back in February. During the candid chat, Janette and Aljaz explained how they had been preparing to go through IVF when they discovered the happy news.

Detailing his joyous reaction, Aljaz said: "I was beside myself… I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long."

He added: "We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test. I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."

Janette, meanwhile, gushed: "I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman’s body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing."