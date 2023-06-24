Today's Dylan Dreyer's baby boy steals her Royal Ascot thunder in seriously adorable photo

The Today host has been reporting on Royal Ascot in the UK

Dylan Dreyer was upstaged by her youngest son, Rusty, on Saturday when she shared a snapshot of him on Instagram.

The Today meteorologist is on assignment at Royal Ascot in the UK and dazzled with her appearance in a previous photo she shared.

However, over the weekend, Dylan, couldn't resist posting an image of her one-year-old boy who was getting into the spirit of Ascot in his own way.

While horseracing might not be Rusty's cup of tea, a cup of ice cubes with the Ascot logo on the front of it, seemed right up his alley.

The beaming baby boy looked adorable with his hand dipped in the cold beverage and a broad smile on his face.

"Rusty knows what's up," she captioned the post. "Tune into our Royal Ascot coverage at 9am ET @nbc. See you soon!"Fans went gaga over Dylan's photo and called her youngest "the cutest," and said his smile was simply, "precious".

Dylan appears to be having a great time in the British summer weather after jetting in from New York to cover the event.

© Dylan Dreyer Dylan joined British royals at Royal Ascot

She looked incredible in a floral gown and hat as she joined British royals including the Princess of Wales at Royal Ascot."It’s that time of year!!! Hats, dresses, fish and chips, horse racing. Royal Ascot in full swing!!"

Dylan captioned a post on Instagram, that showed off her perfect look for the annual event. The news anchor wore a white floral wrap dress with chiffon sleeves by Eliza J Dresses - a style match for the dress she wore to the Kentucky Derby in May - and a pale pink fascinator by Christine A. Moore Millinery.

Dylan Dreyer is a doting mom to three young sons

It's been quite the whirlwind for Dylan, who has been traveling extensively for work recently.

Mom-of-three Dylan flew into England with little time to spare, and gave a glimpse into her hectic travel plans and confessed she almost didn't make it in time for her segment on Today.

© Instagram Dylan and Brian live with their three sons in downtown New York City

Alongside a flashback video of her golfing, boarding a plane and arriving in London, she wrote: "15 hours ago I was on the golf course at @tpcriverhighlands for the @travelerschamp pro-am and I made it to the banks of the River Thames in Richmond to join @todayshow."

Dylan had only just returned from Hawaii when she went to compete at the golf tournament in Connecticut, only to leave swiftly for the UK.

© Instagram/Dylan Dreyer Dylan's career takes her around the world

Her husband, Brian Fichera, has stayed in the US to look after their boys, Rusty, Oliver, three, and Calvin, six.