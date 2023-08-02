Strictly's Gemma Atkinson shares excitement over new post-birth milestone

On Instagram, mum-of-two Gemma Atkinson has been candidly sharing the details of her pregnancy and birth journey with her second child, son Thiago – including revealing how her body looks after giving birth for the second time.

She then took to the social media site on Wednesday, where she revealed that she would soon be able to tick off a delightful post-partum milestone, as you can see in the video below…

The actress and presenter is clearly taking time to thoughtfully integrate her newborn with the rest of her human and canine family.

At the weekend, she opened up about the fact that she is being "a lot more cautious" when it comes to letting her dogs, Norman and Ollie, spend time around Thiago, than she was when her first child, Mia, was born in 2019.

© Instagram The star has kept fans informed throughout her experience

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the actress explained that she's gradually been arranging interactions between her baby son and her four-legged pets to help the dogs get used to the family's new addition.

Sharing a clip that showed one of her fluffy companions interacting with Thiago, Gemma penned in the caption: "Day 13. Slowly making more introductions with Thiago and the boys. I've been a lot more cautious this time around because Norman and Ollie are 4 years older. Certain sounds/high pitch noises affect them differently."

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka recently welcomed baby Thiago

She continued: "I don't want them feeling scared or unsettled. They obviously won't ever be left alone with Tio anyway so I'm hoping it will be the same as it was with Mia. So far, so good."

The update comes just days after Gemma revealed that her beloved pooches had been staying at her mum's house after they reacted slightly differently to when the doting parents brought their little girl home.

© Instagram The actress and presenter with daughter Mia

"Because they're so much older now, Ollie came over but he's got cataracts and he was bumping into him and couldn't really see him," she explained on Instagram, before adding that when Thiago cries, Norman goes over to the cot and whimpers out of concern.

She then became emotional while chatting about her dogs getting older. "Four years in dog years is a long time, so they've got older as well," she said. "Oh I can't bear it. Hormones!" she added, referencing her fighting back the tears.

© Instagram Gemma said her family is "now complete"

Gemma and her fiancé, Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez, welcomed their son earlier this month. Sharing the happy news on Instagram, the doting mum posted a message which read: "Little man is here! Her arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful."

She added: "Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be. We're all home together soaking up this lovely bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all your lovely wishes. Our family is complete."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Gemma and Gorka met on the set of Strictly

In a separate post, she revealed the adorable meaning behind her baby boy's name. "Thiago Thomas [blue heart emoji]," she wrote alongside a beautiful snap of her newborn peacefully laying in his cot.

"Thiago is originally a Portuguese name (Gorka's mum is from Portugal) and Thomas was my Dad's middle name so there's the mix of the two."