The former Strictly star is adjusting to life as a mum-of-two with fiancé Gorka Marquez

Actress Gemma Atkinson has shared the sweetest video of her two children bonding following the birth of her baby boy Thiago Thomas Marquez.

Gemma, 38, who shares four-year-old daughter Mia and one-week-old son Thiago with her Strictly Come Dancing fiancé Gorka Marquez, posted the cute clip on her Instagram Stories on Monday morning and in the video below we see Mia holding her baby brother's hand.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shares first video of Thiago with sister Mia

"Ok you're just messing around with my finger," says Mia as Thiago grips hold of one of her fingers and looks at his big sister. The bond between the siblings is utterly adorable.

Gemma captioned the clip: "One week old today & already being forced to watch the CrossFit games by Mia [laugh cry emoji]. She has her training partner [heart eye emoji]."

Aw, bless little Mia, already trying to get her brother involved in her love of exercise!

© Instagram Gemma Atkinson's children bond in sweet clip

Gemma and Gorka officially announced the arrival of their baby boy on Wednesday 19 July. The radio host made the big announcement on her Instagram Stories, writing: "Little man is here! He arrived safe and sound and he's utterly wonderful.

"Mia is already the mother hen we expected her to be."

She went on to say: "We're all home together soaking up this lovely bubble before Gorks has to leave for Strictly rehearsals next week. Thank you for all your lovely wishes. Our family is complete."

© Instagram Gemma shared the first look at baby Thiago

Gemma subsequently posted a heartfelt follow-up message where she paid tribute to the NHS staff who looked after her.

She penned: "And a massive thank you to the maternity unit at the Royal Bolton Hospital. You are all angels. We honestly couldn't have asked for better care from you all. Just as you were with Mia, your care and expertise was wonderful. Thank you #nhsworkers."

Gemma with partner Gorka and daughter Mia

The couple shared the first photo of their newborn son on Saturday, while also revealing his sweet name.

The former Strictly finalist shared: "Thiago Thomas Marquez. Our family is complete," alongside a blue heart emoji.

Thiago is a name of Portuguese origin and is very similar to the Anglo-Saxon name James. The sweet name means 'may God protect' as well as 'holder of the heel'.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Gemma and Gorka

Gemma also shared a funny message on Instagram Stories, telling fans what Mia had said about her post-birth tummy.

Gemma revealed: "Mia just sat me down, looked me in the eye with that deep thought look and said, 'Mummy, why does your tummy still look like it has a baby in it even though my brother is out?'"

The star accompanied the quote with some laughing-face emojis and a funny gif, showing that she saw the funny side of her daughter's comment.