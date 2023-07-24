Emotional Gemma Atkinson reveals newborn son Thiago's touching connection to late father

Gemma Atkinson sat down to update her fans on her newborn son Thiago as she enjoyed a quiet moment at home after her fiancé Gorka Marquez left for Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals.

The Steph's Packed Lunch star was several days overdue giving birth to her son, and she had previously admitted that she was worried that her baby boy wouldn't get to spend any quality time with dad Gorka before his work commitments.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shares first video of baby boy with sister Mia

Not only did Gorka get to enjoy some father-son bonding time for one week before Strictly, but Gemma also revealed Thiago's birthday was very special for another reason.

© Instagram Gemma shared her first photo of baby Thiago

While explaining how to pronounce her son's name, she told fans on her Instagram Stories: "Thiago Thomas, and he was born on my dad and Janet's wedding anniversary, which is lovely. It's Mia and Tio." Referring to her late birth, she added in the caption: "He was waiting for my dad's wedding anniversary."

© Instagram Thiago was born on Gemma's father David's wedding anniversary

Gemma hasn't shared many details about her family life with her parents, apart from opening up about grieving for her dad David who passed away following a heart attack when she was 17.

Next to a heartfelt throwback photo, Gemma admitted that she found it difficult to come to terms with the idea of David never meeting his grandchildren.

© Instagram Gemma Atkinson shared news of her birth on Wednesday 19 July

"Although my life is pretty amazing now, there’s still that void that you left. There always will be, because I imagined you’d be here forever. To at least meet your grandchildren and one day walk me down the aisle.

"Having to remember you longer than I had you here is a weird feeling, but I’m always grateful and thankful for the wonderful 17 years I had you in my life Dad," she wrote.

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka got engaged in 2021

Gemma and Gorka met during the 2017 series of Strictly Come Dancing and they grew close despite not being partnered with one another. They welcomed their daughter Mia, aged three, in July 2019 and went on to announce their engagement on Valentine's Day in 2021.

© Instagram The couple share daughter Mia

Gemma hinted that she wanted an intimate wedding, telling HELLO!: "I'm the most chilled bride I think because as long as it's just close family and friends there really we wouldn't want anything big. We know we don't want a massive glitzy occasion, just something nice, with the people there who we want there and chilled really."

However, the couple put their big day on hold after finding out that they were pregnant with their second child.

© Instagram The actress revealed the meaning behind her baby boy's name

The former Hollyoaks actress announced they had welcomed their son on 29 July and has since revealed the special meaning behind the name Thiago Thomas Marquez, which pays tribute to her dad.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the mother-of-two shared an update, writing: "Thiago Thomas [blue heart emoji]. Thiago is originally a Portuguese name (Gorka's mum is from Portugal) and Thomas was my Dad's middle name so there's the mix of the two."

RELATED NEWS: Gemma Atkinson shares first photo of baby son and adorable name - and he looks just like Gorka