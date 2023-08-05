Janette Manrara celebrates one week of daughter Lyra with adorable unseen baby photos

Janette Manrara marked one week since the birth of her daughter, Lyra, with some beautiful photos taken moments after her birth on 28 July.

The Strictly star took to Instagram on Friday to honour the momentous occasion and shared two photos featuring the new family of three. Janette can be seen lying in a hospital bed with Lyra in her arms while proud dad, Aljaz Skorjanec, leans over them with a protective hand on his newborn baby girl. The couple are beaming at each other in the photo and look happier than ever.

WATCH: Aljaz Skorjanec shares proud dad moment in new update

In the second image, Lyra has her eyes closed while her mum and dad sweetly plant a kiss on her tiny forehead. Captioning the photos, Janette wrote: "How is this 1 week ago already?! They say babies grow fast and to enjoy the newborn stage as much as possible. We're doing exactly that! Happy 1 week Lyra [Rose] Mami and Ati are so in love with you."

Her followers were quick to react to the heartfelt snaps, with one responding: "Wow 1 week already!! She is absolutely gorgeous." A second said: "Enjoy every single second. Such a special time."

A third added: "God bless her she is the most beautiful little baby girl, enjoy every moment." A fourth replied: "Awww, they grow and change so quickly. Enjoy these precious times."

© Instagram Janette shared adorable photos of daughter Lyra to mark one week since her birth

Janette also shared an update on her "painful" recovery after welcoming Lyra via C-section. "Hi Team. Update. Rash is still there. Boobs are still sore," she said in a video on her Stories on Friday.

"Incision is better, got my stitches out, but I think I must have some internal stitches pulling on a nerve or something because I just get these really sharp, sudden, out-of-nowhere pains but I'm able to walk around and do a few bits."

© Instagram Baby Lyra Rose was born at 12.45 pm on 28 July

She added: "I was able to hold Lyra a little bit more today in the morning. She had a fussy night, bless Aljaz, but this morning she was better, she's fast asleep again. Today she is officially one week old. At 12.45pm, she'll have been in our lives for one week. We're so in love with her."

Janette first shared details of her recovery process earlier this week alongside a photo of her fanning her bare stomach while sitting on a couch next to Lyra, who was sleeping soundly in a Moses basket.

© Instagram Janette gave an update on her recovery

Captioning the post, she penned: "Fan on my stomach rash, pain in my incision, swollen breast, exhaustion, and wanting more cuddles with Lyra but have to take it slow for recovery…. other than that, we're all good! [Laughing emoji] Sending love to all first-time parents dealing with new adventures too."

Janette and Aljaz – who wed in 2017 – announced the news of their daughter's arrival last Saturday with an adorable black and white photo that showed Janette cradling Lyra Rose while Aljaz stood behind his girls and flashed a huge smile.

© Instagram Janette and Aljaz were all smiles as they took their daughter home

Both shared the same photo on their respective Instagram accounts, which they captioned: "Lyra Rose Skorjanec July 28, 2023."