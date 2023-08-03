Aljaz Skorjanec shares proud dad moment in new update after welcoming baby Lyra with Janette Manrara

Aljaz Skorjanec is already a proud father to his newborn daughter, Lyra, whom he and his wife Janette Manrara welcomed to the world on Saturday. In a new video posted to his Instagram Stories in the early hours of Thursday morning, the former Strictly Come Dancing star shared his pride over his little girl after she slept through the night.

Addressing his followers in a hushed voice, the 33-year-old gave an update on his baby girl. "Hello, Instagram. So, a little update.

"I didn't do many today because the little one was asleep for about five hours straight in the afternoon and then she was awake for a couple of hours and then fell asleep just after 10 o'clock and now woke up at 4.30 am. So a proper long sleep," he said, chuckling.

© Aljaz Skorjanec/Instagram Aljaz Skorjanec shared an update on baby Lyra

"She's amazing, she's not even a week old," he gushed, before going on to reveal that the baby has been suffering from a little tummy trouble.

"But she's having troubles with her belly so we've been cuddling and trying to get the little burbs and everything out. She's been changed about ten times.

"I need to be careful that I don't do it too much but she looks like she's happy now and hopefully another six hours. But yeah, I'll be sleeping so I won't feel too bad!"

© Aljaz Skorjanec/Instagram Aljaz later reassured fans that Lyra had settled

He later shared a separate post reassuring fans that Lyra had settled. Posting an adorable selfie that showed Aljaz lying down with his baby resting on his chest, he wrote in the caption: "She could settle laying down. This worked after five seconds. I don't want to move now."

It's safe to say Aljaz and Janette are settling into parenthood very nicely and have been keeping their followers up to date along the way.

They announced the arrival of baby Lyra on Instagram with an adorable black-and-white photo that showed Janette cradling her newborn while lying in a hospital bed. Meanwhile, Aljaz stood behind his family, offering a supportive hand on his wife's shoulder.

© Instagram Janette and Aljaz welcomed their baby girl in July

The caption simply read: "Lyra Rose Skorjanec. July 28, 2023."

The couple were inundated with messages of congratulations from their friends, including Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse, who wrote: "Congratulations!! A start of a very very special and unique time. I am certain this little angel has chosen the perfect parents."

Gorka Marquez, who recently became a dad for a second time, also commented on the post, adding: "So gorgeous!!!"

© Instagram The couple have been keeping fans up to date since bringing their daughter home

The couple, who wed in 2017, revealed their pregnancy news in an exclusive interview with HELLO! back in February. While chatting with the magazine, the dancers explained how they had been preparing to go through IVF before Janette fell pregnant.

Detailing his reaction to the happy news, Aljaz said: "I was beside myself… I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long."

Janette revealed her pregnancy news back in February

He added: "We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test. I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."