Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have double reason to celebrate after birth of daughter Lyra

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have double reason to celebrate following the birth of their daughter on Friday.

The former Strictly couple welcomed their first child on 28 July and shared their happy news on Saturday morning alongside their first family photo as they introduced baby Lyra Rose to their followers.

Of course, the new parents are delighted with their bundle of joy, who arrived on the eve of a very special day for the couple as 29 July marks the anniversary of their final wedding reception in 2017.

Aljaz and Janette enjoyed three ceremonies over a three-week period that began on 15 July in London. They went on to have another two ceremonies in Slovenia and Miami, Florida, all of which were just as beautiful as one another.

Speaking of her first wedding, Janette previously told HELLO!: "The day we got married was in London, 15 July. That was in London at Chelsea Town Hall. My parents and brother and sister and Aljaz's parents, his sister and her husband, and just our closest friends were all there. So that moment was 'the moment' when we signed the papers, marriage certificate."

© Instagram Janette shared the joyful news she has given birth to a little girl Lyra Rose

Janette and Aljaz went on to have a bigger celebration held at the Victorian Bath House in Bishopsgate in front of celebrity guests such as Frankie Bridge, Louise Redknapp, Daisy Lowe and Julien Macdonald, while their fellow professional dancers including Oti Mabuse, Katya Jones, Kevin Clifton and Anton du Beke were also all in attendance.

She added: "Then we flew to Slovenia, where we got married on a hilltop – that was like a dream. Finally, we went to Miami with my entire family, and it just couldn't have been better. You know obviously, we were tired with all the flights and the hotels. But all of that is a part of what made it memorable."

When asked if there was anything she would have done differently, she replied: "I don't think so. It wasn't perfect, but it was perfectly imperfect. I wouldn't change a thing about our weddings. It was literally magical."

Back in 2020, Janette paid a sweet tribute to her husband to mark their third anniversary alongside beautiful photos from their Miami wedding. "Today marks 3 years since our last wedding reception for our #WeddingTour! We had our last celebration on July 29th in #Miami! We had 3 receptions: London, Slovenia, Miami over 3 back-to-back weekends!!! All of them being home for us!"

She added: "We were so happy that EVERYONE was able to celebrate with us! It was tough planning, but worth the entire 2 week celebration! I love you Bučko! Happy Anniversary.... one more time!"

For her Miami celebration, the bride wore a lace V-neck dress with an embellished waist and tiered ruffle skirt, while her husband looked dapper in an oyster-coloured waistcoat and matching trousers as he grinned down at his bride as they posed underneath a white canopy decorated with white roses.

Her London wedding saw Janette wear an ivory strapless dress that was designed by Julien Macdonald, her close friend and former Strictly partner in 2013. The strapless silk gown was inspired by Audrey Hepburn in one of Janette's favourite films, Sabrina, and featured a detachable overskirt with ruffled detailing at the back.