Janette Manrara's baby daughter Lyra is Aljaz's mini-me in adorable new photo

Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz Skorjanec has been on cloud nine ever since he welcomed his daughter Lyra Rose with his wife Janette Manrara back in July last year – and it seems the professional dancer is still very much wrapped up in a baby bubble.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the father-of-one, 34, uploaded a wholesome selfie which showed the dancer doting on his little girl.

© Instagram Aljaz shared a sweet moment with his mini-me daughter Lyra

In the snapshot, Lyra looked so sweet bundled up in a white towel and a matching hair towel. And with her large brown eyes taking centre stage, she looked every inch her father's mini-me.

"Splish Splash," Aljaz noted in his caption.

© Instagram Aljaz shares Lyra with his wife Janette Manrara

Fans flocked to the comments section to heap praise on the father-daughter duo, with one writing: "Daddy's girl," while another gushed: "Lyra you are simply the cutest little poppet."

Lovebirds Janette and Aljaz welcomed their bundle of joy in July 2023, just months after they relocated from London to Cheshire. The couple announced the arrival of their latest family addition on social media with a heartwarming hospital photo. Captioning the post were the words: "Lyra Rose Skorjanec July 28, 2023," alongside a rose emoji.

© Instagram Janette welcomed Lyra in July last year

Since welcoming their little one, the couple have shared a few glimpses inside their parenting journey. Opening up about his role as a father, Aljaz told us in a recent chat: "Every single day is a pinch-yourself moment. Of course, it's very demanding, but the beautiful moments make all the sleepless nights worth it, like when I see her happy and smiling and I'm looking at her with such excitement and anticipation to see what she's going to do next."

In a separate interview with HELLO!, meanwhile, Aljaz spoke about the possibility of one day welcoming a second child with Janette. "I'm really looking forward to the future and already thinking about our second child," he divulged.

"Janette is still recovering, but I'm planning to keep the bottles, just in case."

© Instagram The couple relocated from London to Cheshire

The professional dancers first crossed maths in 2010 when It Takes Two presenter Janette jetted to the British capital to perform alongside Aljaz and other Strictly pros in Burn The Floor. Speaking candidly to Prima about their relationship, Janette said it wasn't love at first sight for her, but her now-husband knew immediately that they had a connection – and he wasn't about to let that go.

© Getty Images Janette and Aljaz exchanged vows in 2017

"I was rehearsing when Aljaz came in, looking like Prince Charming. Everyone just froze in awe… except for me. I was so focused on travelling the world and living my best life, I wasn’t looking for a boyfriend," she revealed, reflecting on their initial encounter.

After a whirlwind romance, the smitten couple went on to tie the knot in 2017 with three lavish wedding ceremonies in London, Miami and Aljaz's native Slovenia. On her Big Day, Janette looked every inch the beautiful bride in a gown inspired by Audrey Hepburn. Designed by close friend and former Strictly partner Julien Macdonald, Janette's dress was a strapless ivory number complete with a detachable overskirt and ruffled detailing across the back.